ADVANTAGEWON OIL CORP. CLOSES THE SECOND AND FINAL TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advantagewon Oil Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures (each a “Convertible Debenture”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $150,000 (the “Private Placement”). The Private Placement is being completed following a partial revocation order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on January 14, 2026. The Private Placement was completed in two tranches, with the first $75,000 tranche closed on January 28, 2026, and the second and final $75,000 tranche completed on March 9, 2026.All securities issued and issuable are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.Each Convertible Debenture was issued in the principal amount of $1,000, bearing interest at an annual rate of 8% payable in arrears in equal installments semi-annually, and maturing on the date that is 24 months from the date of issuance (“Maturity Date”). The principal amount and any accrued interest under the Convertible Debentures will be convertible into units at a price of $0.0175 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.05, expiring 24 months from the date of issuance. The Convertible Debentures cannot be converted, and the warrants cannot be exercised for common shares until a full revocation order is obtained.In connection with the Private Placement, Josip Kozar, a resident of Mount Hope, Ontario (“Kozar”), acquired Convertible Debentures which, upon conversion, together with Convertible Debentures in the principal amount of $75,000 held by Kozar, will result in Kozar acquiring beneficial ownership of and control over an aggregate of 8,571,428 common shares and 8,571,428 warrants of the Company. Kozar did not hold any securities of the Company prior to the Private Placement.Following completion of the Private Placement, and assuming conversion of the Convertible Debentures, Kozar would beneficially own and control 8,571,428 common shares and 8,571,428 warrants, representing approximately 25.25% on a partially diluted basis. As a result, Kozar has become a 10% securityholder of the Company, thereby triggering the requirement to file an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”).The Company has been advised that Kozar holds the securities for investment purposes. Kozar intends to review his investment in the Company on a continuing basis and may increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of securities of the Company, whether in the open market, privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.This news release is issued pursuant to NI 62-103, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities commissions in Canada containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. Copies of the early warning report filed by Josip Kozar will be available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile or may be obtained by contacting Grant Duthie at (416) 869-1234.For more information, please visit www.aoc-oil.com

