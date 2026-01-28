ADVANTAGEWON OIL CORP. CLOSES THE FIRST TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESAdvantagewon Oil Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a partial revocation order (the “Partial Revocation Order”) by the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) on January 14, 2026 to complete the non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures (each a “Convertible Debenture”) of the Corporation to raise gross proceeds of $150,000 (the “Private Placement”).As a result, and pursuant to its news release dated January 15, 2026, the Company has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement of Convertible Debentures for aggregate gross proceeds of $75,000. Each Convertible Debenture was issued in the principal amount of $1,000, bearing interest at an annual rate of 8% payable in arrears in equal installments semi-annually, and maturing on the date that is 24 months from the date of issuance (“Maturity Date”). The principal amount and any accrued interest under the Convertible Debentures will be convertible into units at a price of $0.0175 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.05, expiring 24 months from the date of issuance. The Convertible Debentures cannot be converted, and the warrants cannot be exercised for common shares until a full revocation order is obtained. All securities issued and issuable are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.About Advantagewon Oil Corp.For more information, please visit www.aoc-oil.com For further information please contact:Mr. Paul HaberInterim Chief Executive Officer & DirectorAdvantagewon Oil Corp.T: (416) 318-6501E: paul.haber@aoc-oil.comForward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s completion of the Private Placement on the terms and timing intended herein; the statements regarding the OSC granting a full revocation order to the Company; and the intended use of the proceeds raised from the Private Placement.The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to successfully complete the Private Placement, the intended use of the proceeds raised from the Private Placement, the ability of the Company to obtain the approval of the full revocation order by the OSC, the development and performance of the Company’s business and future activities following the date hereof, the general state of the economy will not materially worsen and the Company is able to sustain its level of sales and earning margins. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.