RF Technologies Launches New Help Alert® Staff Protection Pendant

New Help Alert Panic Button Pendant

The Help Alert® Pendant is the smallest long-range panic button designed to create a more secure environment both inside and outside workplace buildings.

Workplace violence is rising and one of the biggest drivers of staff turnover, so organizations can reinforce their commitment to staff safety and retention by integrating Help Alert.” — Bob Metzler, CTO

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RF Technologies (RFT), a leading provider of safety and security solutions and a pioneer in the field of Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) since 1987, is proud to announce the launch of their new Help AlertStaff Protection Pendant, now the smallest and lightest weight long-range panic button on the market, designed to keep staff safe and give them peace of mind they are protected both inside and outside their workplace buildings.Importantly, 1 in 6 healthcare professionals in participating hospitals will activate the Help Alert system each year, according to data from RFT.The RFT Help Alert Pendant is a wireless BLE/LoRa-enabled Bluetooth low energy long-range personal wearable staff panic button. The wearable pendant provides 24/7 protection in covered areas. The pendant combines personal identification and real time location with a discreet panic button. Equipped with proprietary radio frequency technology, it allows employees to silently request assistance with a single button press, while haptic feedback confirms that the alert was sent and acknowledged.A key advantage of the Help Alert system is that it operates independently of Wi-Fi, delivering reliable indoor and outdoor coverage without the security risk of standard Wi-Fi-based solutions. This is achieved through a proprietary combination of beacons, hubs, and gateways.Real-time location tracking (RTLS), enhanced by 3D-iDpinpointing, accelerates staff response times by leveraging multiple alert channels—such as web browsers, desktop notifications, the Help Alert app, and integrations with security cameras and even 911 services.The compact, lightweight pendant features a discreet button, LED indicators, and gentle vibrations, enabling staff to request assistance without drawing attention—making it an ideal solution for sensitive environments.The workplace violence numbers are startling. The latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021-22 Workplace Violence report categorizes non-fatal cases requiring days away from work, job restriction, or transfer with healthcare and education experiencing the highest cases per 10,000 full-time workers due to intentional injury at 14.2 percent for healthcare and 8.4 percent for education.Data from a 2025 Harris Poll on healthcare worker safety indicates 79 percent experience or witness aggressive behavior and threats, and 54 percent have felt threatened by patients or their families or visitors at work.Importantly, various government agencies and accreditation programs now require organizations to protect their workers from violence.The Joint Commission requires accredited healthcare organizations to implement violence prevention strategies, provide staff training and tools, and collect post-incident data. Help Alert’s dashboard has powerful reports that are built into the software that help an organization comply with reporting all incidents including alerts by many categories.“We are proud to launch our new Help AlertStaff Protection Pendent, now the smallest long-range panic button on the market. Our solution sets the standard for indoor and outdoor coverage, creating a more secure environment both inside and outside workplace buildings, giving employees peace of mind wherever they are” said Bob Metzler, CTO of RFT.“We’ve talked to hundreds of workers about Help Alert and what stood out to them is the tactile and visual two-way feedback and continuous tracking after pressing that gives them peace of mind that help is on the way. Workplace violence is rising and one of the biggest drivers of staff turnover, so organizations can reinforce their commitment to staff safety and retention by integrating Help Alert —the most comprehensive staff protection system in the marketplace,” Metzler said.The Help Alert Pendant is a comprehensive, easy-to-install staff protection solution that puts assistance at an employee’s fingertips—whether they’re inside a building or outdoors. By enabling faster awareness, quicker response, and broader coverage, it ensures safety wherever staff members go.For questions or inquiries, please contact Hali Gibson at hgibson@rft.com or the RFT marketing department at marcomm@rft.com.About RF Technologies:RFT is a turn-key manufacturer and provider of life safety solutions for the senior living, healthcare, education, and hospitality markets. With 11,000+ installations since their founding in 1987, RFT is a collaborative partner in designing custom-configured solutions that meet each customer’s needs and reduce their liabilities. The RFT family of solutions includes CODE ALERT nurse call, fall detection, and wander management, SAFE PLACE patient, staff, and asset protection, HELP ALERT staff duress, and SENSATEC fall management products.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.