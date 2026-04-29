Milwaukee Technology Provider’s Product Featured on Hit Streaming Show The Pitt

RFT Safe Place® Infant Transmitter

RF Technologies (RFT®), recently had their Safe Place® infant protection system featured on the season finale of the top streaming show The Pitt.

It’s good to see The Pitt highlighting the realities of healthcare—and the technology providers rely on every day to protect patients, including newborns,” — Ernie Chan, CEO of RFT

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RF Technologies (RFT), a Milwaukee-area provider of hospital safety and security solutions, announced that its Safe Placeinfant protection system appears in an episode of The Pitt.RFT is the inventor of the Safe Placeinfant RFID transmitter, a solution that has helped protect more than 12 million newborns. The device is visible in a closing scene, worn by an infant during a moment following an extended emergency room shift.The Pitt is known for its focus on realism, working with medical professionals to portray modern healthcare environments and technologies.RFT’s infant protection system is a wearable device designed to help prevent infant abduction. It includes tamper detection features that automatically alert staff and can initiate security protocols, including locking monitored exits. The system is used in hospitals across the United States.“It’s good to see The Pitt highlighting the realities of healthcare—and the technology providers rely on every day to protect patients, including newborns,” said Ernie Chan, CEO of RFT. RFT develops solutions focused on patient and staff safety, including infant protection, wander management, and staff duress systems such as Help AlertHealthcare workplace safety remains a growing concern, with 79% of providers reporting they have experienced or witnessed workplace violence. RFT’s solutions are designed to support faster, more effective responses in these environments.Safe Placeappears at approximately 46:40 in Season 2, Episode 15 (“9:00 P.M.”) of The Pitt. The Pitt is a trademark of its respective owners. Reference is for informational purposes only and does not imply affiliation or endorsement.For questions or inquiries, please contact the RFT Marketing Department at marcomm@rft.com.About RF TechnologiesRFT is a turn-key manufacturer and provider of life safety solutions for the senior living, healthcare, education, and hospitality markets. With 11,000+ installations since their founding in 1987, RFT is a collaborative partner in designing custom-configured solutions that meet each customer’s needs and reduce their liabilities. The RFT family of solutions includes CODE ALERTnurse call, fall detection, and wander management, SAFE PLACEpatient, staff, and asset protection, HELP ALERTstaff duress, and SENSATECfall management products.

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