Ahlaianne Garfinkel Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahlaianne Garfinkel, founder of Peaceful Healing LLC, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how confronting bias, slowing down judgment, and leading with humanity can prevent harm and create more compassionate, equitable outcomes.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Garfinkel explores how snap judgments, discrimination, and implicit bias can lead to devastating consequences, and breaks down how awareness, empathy, and thoughtful decision-making create safer environments and protect human dignity.“Every life deserves to be seen fully, not judged quickly,” said Garfinkel.Ahlaianne’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/ahlaianne-garfinkel

