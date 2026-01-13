3,167 Citations Issued During Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign

Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota issued 3,167 citations during the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign, which ran from Nov. 1 to Dec. 11, 2025. The campaign focused on increasing seat belt use and reducing serious injuries and fatalities on North Dakota roads.

Of the total citations issued during the overtime enforcement patrols, 2,166 were for failure to wear a seat belt and 18 were for child restraint violations. Officers also issued 337 speeding citations and 27 citations for distracted driving. Additional enforcement results included 103 suspended or revoked license violations, 17 warrants served, 13 drug arrests, 11 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests and 31 other alcohol- or drug-related citations.

Wearing a seat belt can save your life. In North Dakota, nearly eight out of every 10 people buckle up, but those who do not are much more likely to be seriously injured or killed in a crash.

High visibility traffic enforcement is one part of a collaborative, statewide effort to help reach North Dakota's goal of zero vehicle fatalities and serious injuries.

Learn more at VisionZero.ND.gov and visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.