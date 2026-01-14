RBmedia Closes a Record-Breaking 2025

RBmedia logo

Company delivers strong title performance while achieving major publishing milestones

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, experienced record results in 2025 driven by its continued catalog growth, “New York Times” bestseller success, and major publishing awards recognition. Throughout the year, the company published many of the industry’s most celebrated and bestselling audiobooks, strengthened key publishing partnerships, and delivered strong results across its publishing programs, positioning RBmedia for continued success in 2026.HighlightsIn 2025, RBmedia reached significant milestones, including surpassing 100,000 audiobooks in its catalog. The company published audio for 126 “New York Times” bestsellers, marking a new company record and more than a 25% increase over 2024. Key RBmedia titles included Spotify’s Global Top Audiobook, “Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros and five of Spotify’s Top 10 Audiobooks of the Year, as well as 16 Audible Best of 2025 selections. The company further strengthened its publishing portfolio through an exclusive audiobook partnership with W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. and continued to grow its independent publishing program, releasing new works from bestselling and emerging indie authors.North American PublishingDuring the year, the company’s North American brands:• Published audio for award-winning titles, including:- Two Pulitzer Prize winners and three finalists- Three National Book Award finalists- Three Audie Award winners and 12 finalists- A Booker Prize finalist- Selections by Reese’s Book Club and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Book Club• Published audio for many of the most popular books, including:- “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (standard format and dramatized adaptation)- 10th anniversary recordings of Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses series- New audio editions of Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series- “Wings” by Paul McCartney- “Crowntide,” “Grim,” and “Oro” (Lightlark series) by Alex Aster- “Partypooper” (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #20) by Jeff Kinney- “Shield of Sparrows” by Devney Perry• Published audio for a wide range of indie authors, including:- “The Tenant” and “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden- Duet audiobook editions of Ana Huang’s Twisted series- “Rob X Punzel” and “Snow X Dwight” by Dakota Krout- “10,000 Hours with a Rich Menace” by Jahquel J.• Experienced surging audiobook demand from successful screen adaptations, including Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty series, Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series, Gregory Maguire’s “Wicked,” Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, Mick Herron’s Slough House series, Jodi Thomas’ “Ransom Canyon,” Martha Wells’ The Murderbot Diaries series, and Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.”International PublishingIn 2025, RBmedia international brands—including W. F. Howes (UK), Wavesound (Australia), BookaVivo (Spanish-language), Éditions Thélème (French-language), and RBmedia Verlag (German-language)—also delivered strong publishing results. During the year, these brands:• Published audio for award-winning titles internationally, including:- Winner of the inaugural Speakies award for Best Romance Audiobook- Winner of The Week Junior Children’s Audiobook of the Year (UK)- Two Indie Book Award winners and four finalists (Australia)- Winner of the Miles Franklin Literary Award (Australia)- Three Ginkgo Audiobook Award finalists (French audiobook prize)• Published top-selling audiobooks internationally from our UK and Australia brands, including:- “Cursed Daughters” by Oyinkan Braithwaite- “Exploring My Limits” by Dwayne Fields- “Hungry Hill” by Daphne du Maurier- Two Neuromancer trilogy books by William Gibson- Five DCI Bone Scottish Crime Thrillers by TG Reid- “Needle in a Haystack” by Karly Lane• Published top-selling audiobooks in a variety of languages, including:- “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Spanish and French)- “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (dramatized/enhanced, German)- “Katabasis” by R.F. Kuang (Spanish)- “Sistemas críticos (All Systems Red)” by Martha Wells (Spanish)- “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (French)- “Mémoires d'un expert psychiatre” by Angelina Delcroix (French)“I want to thank all the publishers, authors, voice actors, and distributors who put their trust in us—they make our success possible” said Michael Paull, Chief Executive Officer of RBmedia. “In 2026, we are focused on building on our momentum through strategic investments in content and partnerships, while continuing to support rightsholders, distributors, and consumers globally with the highest-quality audio possible.”###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 100,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com

