RBmedia to Publish Two New Audiobooks from #1 Bestselling Author Freida McFadden

I love how audiobooks heighten the intensity of a psychological thriller.” — Freida McFadden

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, will once again partner with #1 “New York Times” and #1 “Sunday Times” bestselling author Freida McFadden to bring to audio her new psychological thrillers “The Divorce” and “The Witch.” The audiobooks will be published worldwide by RBmedia’s Dreamscape audio brand in May 2026 and October 2026, respectively. Christina Hogrebe and Logan Harper at Jane Rotrosen Agency brokered the deal.The announcement comes on the heels of the extraordinary success of the feature film adaptation of “The Housemaid.” Starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, the psychological thriller became a massive box office hit and one of the year’s top-performing films, further cementing McFadden’s status as a global phenomenon. Lionsgate has announced that the sequel, “The Housemaid’s Secret,” is already in development as a feature film.Through Dreamscape, RBmedia continues to bring McFadden’s addictive, twist-filled suspense to listeners worldwide. Her thrillers—including “The Tenant,” “The Intruder,” and the recent release “Dear Debbie”—have dominated bestseller lists and captivated millions of fans with their propulsive pacing and shocking turns.In “The Divorce,” now available for preorder and set to be performed by Marin Ireland, January LaVoy and Edoardo Ballerini, Naomi’s picture-perfect marriage shatters when her husband abruptly casts her aside for a younger woman, leaving her financially and emotionally devastated. As Naomi becomes fixated on her husband’s new life, her search for answers spirals into a dangerous obsession—and she soon uncovers secrets that put her own life at risk.Additional details for “The Witch” will be announced soon.“I love how audiobooks heighten the intensity of a psychological thriller,” said Freida McFadden. “‘The Divorce’ and ‘The Witch’ both explore obsession, secrets, and the darker sides of human nature. Experiencing those twists in audio makes the suspense feel even more immediate, and I’m excited for listeners to step inside these stories.”“Freida continues to set the standard for addictive psychological suspense,” said Sean McManus, EVP of Global Independent Publishing for RBmedia and President of Dreamscape Media. “Her stories spark conversation, dominate bestseller lists, and now captivate audiences across formats. ‘The Divorce’ and ‘The Witch’ deliver the relentless tension and shocking turns her fans can’t get enough of.”In addition to McFadden, RBmedia is the home for hundreds of indie authors, offering a platform for them to reach a wide audience through its Dreamscape, Tantor, and Quest audio brands. Through RBmedia, indie authors have the chance to reach a global audience and transform their works into professionally produced audiobooks that continue to expand their readership and influence in the literary world. In addition to McFadden, other notable independent authors under the RBmedia umbrella include Dakota Krout, Scarlett St. Clair, K.A. Tucker, Marie Force, Pamela M. Kelley, Willow Rose, Ilona Andrews, Mark Dawson, TG Reid, RR Haywood, and Chloe Walsh.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 100,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, Libro.fm, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com About DreamscapeDreamscape Media is an award-winning independent publisher that produces fiction and non-fiction audiobooks and offers audio publishing services to prominent independent authors through Dreamscape Select. Established in 2010, Dreamscape strives to publish and distribute titles that inspire and entertain listeners around the world. Titles are available to both library and retail channels. For more information visit dreamscapepublishing.com.

