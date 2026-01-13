CompanionLink Publishes New Guide on Restarting ChatGPT Conversations Without Losing Work

Learn how to restart your ChatGPT session to make ChatGPT fast and productive

New guide explains why long ChatGPT chats slow down and how to restart them safely using summaries and projects

When ChatGPT feels slow, it is usually the interface struggling with long conversations. Restarting with a summary turns a problem into a tool to make your time more productive” — Wayland Bruns, CEO at CompanionLink Software

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CompanionLink Software has published a new in-depth article explaining how professionals can restart long ChatGPT conversations while preserving workflow, context, and productivity. The article addresses a growing problem faced by office workers who rely on ChatGPT for extended work sessions.“People assume ChatGPT is slow because the model is overloaded,” said Wayland Bruns, CEO of CompanionLink Software. “In reality, the slowdown usually comes from the user interface trying to manage extremely long conversations. Once users understand that, restarting a conversation becomes a powerful productivity tool instead of a disruption.”As ChatGPT conversations grow longer, users often experience slow typing, delayed copy-and-paste actions, and frequent “retry” errors. Many assume these problems come from the AI model itself. The new article explains that the primary cause of slowness is the ChatGPT user interface , which must load and manage the entire conversation in the browser or desktop app.The article outlines how ChatGPT processes conversations on the backend. Each reply rebuilds context from stored text rather than maintaining a continuous memory stream. As conversations grow, both the interface and backend must process more information at once. This creates a practical ceiling where conversations become unstable and inefficient.CompanionLink’s guide introduces a structured workflow for restarting conversations safely. It explains how to recognize when a conversation has reached its practical limit, how to ask ChatGPT for a structured summary, and how to transfer only essential information into a new conversation. The article also covers using ChatGPT Projects, clear naming, and summaries to organize long-term work.By treating conversation restarts as a planned step rather than a failure, users can maintain fast response times and clearer focus . The article positions summaries and organization as tools that turn ChatGPT into a reliable productivity system rather than a fragile chat interface.This guide is intended for office workers, managers, and professionals who use ChatGPT daily for planning, writing, analysis, and technical work. The steps outlined can be applied immediately without plugins or external tools.About CompanionLink SoftwareCompanionLinkSoftware, Inc. is a pioneer developer of data synchronization and productivity solutions. For more than 30 years, CompanionLink has helped professionals connect Contacts, Calendars, Tasks, and Notes across PCs, mobile devices, and cloud services. CompanionLink products are designed for reliability, long-term use, and real-world business workflows. Learn more at https://www.companionlink.com/ https://www.dejaoffice.com/ , and https://livedeskcal.com/

