Aline and ECP Launch New Integration to Simplify Onboarding and Improve Sales-to-Care Handoffs

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aline , the CRM and operations platform purpose-built for senior living, today announced a new integration with ECP , enabling seamless transfer of resident and contact information from Aline directly into ECP Clinical and ECP Move-Ins. The integration eliminates duplicate data entry, accelerates onboarding, and strengthens the handoff between sales, operations, and care teams.With the new integration, teams only need to enter resident information once in Aline CRM and then send it securely to ECP with a single click. This ensures accuracy, reduces administrative burden, and allows clinical teams to begin care planning sooner without chasing down paperwork or re-keying data.“Senior living teams shouldn’t have to waste time re-entering information or chasing down paperwork,” said Jessica Bloch-Schulman, senior vice president of product at Aline. “Our integration with ECP makes onboarding simpler and handoffs cleaner. Operators can trust that details collected during the sales process are transferred accurately and available to clinical teams that need them.”Aline centralizes prospect, resident, and family communications while giving leadership real-time visibility across the sales and engagement lifecycle. By connecting Aline CRM with ECP’s clinical and move-in solutions, operators can align teams from first inquiry through move-in, supporting both efficiency and better resident experiences.“When teams use different systems to manage the same residents, it’s easy for information to fall through the cracks,” said James Baumeister, product manager at ECP. “With this integration, we’re eliminating that risk. Sales teams can focus on relationships, and clinical teams can start care planning right away.”The integration is now live for Aline customers using ECP. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.alineops.com About AlineAline is a software platform purpose-built for senior care operators. Serving more than 9,000 communities, Aline connects marketing, sales, clinical, operational, and financial systems on one unified platform to bring clarity to complex operations. Aline’s Growth & Engagement software transforms CRM from a system of record into a system of recommendation — guiding outreach, automating follow-up, and helping teams focus on the moments that matter most. Aline’s connected Resident Living & Financials products unify data across care and operations, enabling better decisions, greater consistency, and fewer tools to manage. Aline’s mission is to elevate aging by helping communities connect, care, operate, and grow. Learn more at www.alineops.com.About ECPECP is the leading all-in-one software provider for assisted living communities, offering eMAR, EHR, CRM, Move-Ins, Billing and business intelligence solutions. Designed to enhance resident care, staff efficiency, and operational success, ECP’s technology is trusted by over 8,000 communities nationwide. With a commitment to seamless integrations and data accessibility, ECP is making assisted living software simpler and smarter. To learn more at www.ecp123.com.

