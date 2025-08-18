Aline Expands Leadership and Launches Advisory Services to Advance Senior Living Outcomes

Jessica McDouall is the new Chief Customer Officer for Aline.

Jessica McDouall named Chief Customer Officer; Former CCO Matt Jesperson to lead new Advisory Practice starting with revitalized Prospect-Centered Selling

Both moves reflect our mission to Elevate Aging — honoring residents’ dignity, returning time to operations teams and frontline staff, and ensuring measurable quality-of-life improvements.” — Brandon Logsdon

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aline™, the leading provider of senior living operating software, today announced two strategic initiatives to strengthen customer success and deliver measurable results for senior living operators: the appointment of Jessica McDouall as Chief Customer Officer and the launch of Aline Advisory Services, a new practice led by former CCO Matt Jesperson. Together, these moves position Aline to deliver end-to-end value across operations, care, and the resident experience.“This is a pivotal moment for Aline and for our customers,” said Brandon Logsdon, CEO of Aline. “Jessica will bring a fresh vision and proven expertise to help our customers get even more from our platform while Matt’s leadership of Advisory Services will ensure we’re also providing the operational playbooks and cultural strategies that drive lasting success. Both moves reflect our mission to Elevate Aging — honoring residents’ dignity, returning time to operations teams and frontline staff, and ensuring measurable quality-of-life improvements in every community we serve.”McDouall to Lead Customer Success StrategyMcDouall brings more than two decades of experience leading customer success and operations teams across high-growth SaaS organizations. She will spearhead Aline’s customer engagement strategy, building a framework that accelerates adoption, drives retention, and strengthens care delivery outcomes.Most recently, McDouall served as Chief Customer Officer at Monetate, where she improved global post-sales operations by reducing onboarding time, increasing satisfaction, and helping more clients achieve long-term success. She has also held senior leadership roles at Kibo, Community Brands, and SPS Commerce, consistently aligning technology, data, and services to deliver measurable results.“What makes customer success in senior living so powerful is its direct connection to quality of life,” McDouall said. “With Aline’s technology and services, we can help operators deliver care, connection, and consistency at every stage of the resident journey — making a measurable difference in both operational performance and lived experiences.”Jesperson to Launch Aline Advisory Services with PCS RevitalizationAs Managing Director of Advisory Services, Jesperson will lead the development of Aline Advisory Services, beginning with a revitalization of Prospect-Centered Selling (PCS) , a proven methodology for driving occupancy and aligning sales strategies with an operator’s culture and mission.At the heart of this refresh is Culture Catalyst, a new, workshop-based approach inspired by PCS’s original concept of “culture starters.” Culture Catalyst is designed to help sales teams refresh and reinforce a mission-aligned sales culture that inspires trust with prospects and families from the first connection.The initial Advisory Services focus will be on sales and marketing, using PCS Culture Starter and Culture Catalyst to improve conversion, increase length of stay, and strengthen community positioning. Over time, the practice will expand to address the full resident lifecycle, helping operators apply best practices across all operational and clinical functions. Advisory Services will launch at the end of the year, including a full 2026 schedule of PCS Culture Starters available in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.Jesperson, who has served as Aline’s CCO since 2022, brings a unique combination of 20 years of experience operating senior living communities and deep expertise in senior living technology and sales best practices. Prior to joining the software side as an executive with Sherpa, he lived the day-to-day realities of running communities, giving him first-hand insight into the challenges operators face. His understanding of Prospect-Centered Selling, combined with his ability to apply technology to real-world operations, positions him to lead Advisory Services in delivering both practical guidance and measurable results.“Technology tools are only part of the solution,” Jesperson said. “With Advisory Services — starting with PCS Culture Starter and Culture Catalyst — we’ll work side-by-side with our customers to align their culture, processes, and tools to create exceptional resident and family experiences from the first connection through every stage of the resident lifecycle.”For more information on how Aline serves the senior living industry, visit www.alineops.com

