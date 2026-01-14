BS&A Software Introduces AI Assistant to its SaaS Platform for Local Governments

SaaS ERP, Built for Local Governments Introducing BS&A AI Assistant

BS&A Software, a leading provider of SaaS-based municipal ERP solutions, announces the launch of its new AI Assistant, an in-platform virtual support tool.

BATH, MI, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BS&A Software , a leading provider of SaaS-based municipal ERP solutions, today announces the launch of its new AI Assistant, an in-platform virtual support tool. BS&A AI Assistant is designed to help local governments get instant answers and guidance directly within the BS&A SaaS platform. Built from customer feedback and powered by BS&A’s trusted product knowledge, AI Assistant enhances the support experience while maintaining the security and reliability customers expect from BS&A.Local governments frequently encounter time-sensitive questions while managing critical financial operations. BS&A AI Assistant provides customers with powerful on-demand support by connecting users to curated help content, documentation, and FAQs within the BS&A SaaS platform. Available 24/7, AI Assistant helps users resolve questions without leaving the application or contacting Support.“Our customers told us they wanted faster, easier access to help right inside the software they use every day,” said Eric Wilson, Chief Customer Officer at BS&A Software. “AI Assistant was built directly from that feedback, giving users immediate and thorough answers when they need it most. And when questions go beyond that, our Support team is always there to help!”BS&A AI Assistant is trained exclusively on BS&A’s own curated product documentation, FAQs, and support resources. It does not source information from the open internet or access a municipality’s internal data. This approach ensures responses remain secure, accurate, and aligned with BS&A’s best practices."Using BS&A AI Assistant has helped me uncover features in BS&A that I never knew about,” said Christie Bankhead, Purchasing Manager at Northville Township in Michigan. “It’s like having a built-in guide that speeds up my learning and problem-solving."BS&A AI Assistant is available for all customers within the BS&A Cloud platform. Future updates based on customer input and collaboration with BS&A’s product and support teams will continue to expand its capabilities.Officially unveiled to all attendees at BS&A’s annual conference in Charlotte, NC, in early October, BS&A AI Assistant was available to customers after the 3-day event.This launch reflects BS&A’s continued investment in its SaaS platform and long-term commitment to product innovation. Ongoing enhancements to performance, usability, security, and support tools remain a top priority for the company, ensuring local governments have modern, reliable technology that evolves alongside their needs.About BS&A SoftwareBS&A Software provides industry-leading, easy-to-use SaaS-based enterprise software solutions for local governments, streamlining municipal operations, improving efficiency, and delivering better service to their communities. With a deep commitment to customer service, BS&A offers solutions for financial management, utility billing, payments, human resource management, licenses, permitting, assessments, taxes, and more. BS&A serves over 3,500 municipalities across the U.S., helping governments modernize their technology. BS&A has been recognized as a leader in the local government software space by Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list Learn more at bsasoftware.com

Click play to discover BS&A AI Assistant:

