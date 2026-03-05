BS&A Software Named to 2026 GovTech 100 for Second Year for SaaS Innovation and Outstanding Service to Local Government

SaaS ERP, Built for Local Governments BS&A Named to the 2026 GovTech 100 List

BATH, MI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BS&A Software , a leading provider of SaaS municipal ERP solutions, has been named to the 2026 GovTech 100 list for the second consecutive year. The GovTech 100, published annually by Government Technology, recognizes the most innovative companies modernizing the public sector.This continued recognition highlights BS&A Software’s commitment to pairing modern, SaaS (Software as a Service) technology with a service model built specifically for the needs of local governments.“This recognition is really a credit to the customers who rely on us every day to support essential services,” said Dustin Whisenhunt, Chief Revenue Officer at BS&A Software. “BS&A is more than a SaaS ERP provider. We’re a long-term partner committed to helping municipalities modernize operations, strengthen financial stewardship, and deliver better outcomes. When government runs better, communities thrive.”BS&A’s fully integrated SaaS ERP platform brings financial management, utility billing, payments, human resources, licensing, permitting, assessments, taxes, and community development into a single system. With one login across all modules, local governments can improve efficiency, gain clearer visibility across departments, meet today’s security expectations, and support compliance requirements with confidence.As the only true SaaS solution in local government, powered by industry-leading service, BS&A delivers reliability, streamlined processes, and support that never leaves customers waiting. “Our mission is to deliver innovative solutions and best-in-class service,” Whisenhunt added. “Being named to the GovTech 100 again reinforces that when technology and service work together, local governments are better positioned to move forward with confidence.”Equally important is BS&A’s commitment to service delivery. From tailored implementations and fast response times to experienced support experts, BS&A is built to support customers long after go-live. This commitment extends to new tools such as AI Assistant , an in-platform virtual support resource that provides instant answers drawn from BS&A’s curated documentation, FAQs, and support materials.“The conversation in government has shifted,” said Joe Morris, Chief Innovation Officer at e.Republic. “AI has fueled an explosion of new entrants and is now foundational to many solutions in the market. What sets this year’s GovTech 100 apart is the demonstrated commitment to state and local government, meaningful traction with customers, and the consistency needed to support agencies at scale—qualities that go beyond pilots or short-term trends.”GovTech 100 spans key areas such as ERP, finance, cybersecurity, data analytics, and citizen engagement, recognizing vendors making measurable impact across state and local government.With a strong focus on secure SaaS innovation, customer-first service, and long-term partnerships, BS&A Software continues to help communities modernize today while building for the future.About BS&A SoftwareBS&A Software provides industry-leading, easy-to-use SaaS enterprise software solutions designed exclusively for local governments. Serving more than 3,500 municipalities across the United States, BS&A helps modernize operations across financial management, utility billing, payments, human resources, licensing, permitting, assessments, taxes, and more. Backed by a deep commitment to customer service, BS&A empowers local governments to operate more efficiently and better serve their communities.Learn more at bsasoftware.com.

