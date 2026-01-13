MAS Markets Accelerates Expansion with Three Strategic Hires

MAS Markets

MAS Markets, a global institutional trading and liquidity provider, today announced the appointment of three senior professionals to its institutional team.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAS Markets, a global institutional trading and liquidity provider, today announced the appointment of three senior professionals to its institutional team. The new hires underscore the firm’s continued investment in global growth and its commitment to strengthening client coverage, sales leadership, and institutional relationship management across key regions. Michael Quirk — Institutional Account ManagerMAS Markets welcomes Michael Quirk as Institutional Account Manager. Michael is a seasoned financial markets professional with extensive experience in institutional sales and client relationship management. Prior to joining MAS Markets, he served in senior institutional sales roles, including as Head of Institutional Sales at Global Market Index (GMI UK), where he was responsible for driving institutional client acquisition and engagement across a range of asset classes. Michael’s deep understanding of market structure, sales execution, and institutional service delivery will support MAS Markets’ mission to provide tailored solutions and best-in-class service to its institutional partners. Jorge Darias — Head of Institutional Sales, Southern Europe and LATAMJoining MAS Markets as Head of Institutional Sales for Southern Europe and LATAM, Jorge Darias brings a wealth of expertise in business development and institutional sales across Europe and Latin America. Jorge is an MBA-qualified executive with a strong track record of leadership in financial services. He previously held Senior Officer Head of Relationship Management (HNW) at Swissquote, where he was instrumental in shaping institutional growth strategies and fostering key regional client relationships. Jorge’s deep regional market knowledge and strategic vision will be pivotal in driving MAS Markets’ expansion across Southern Europe and LATAM. Nicholas Chantzaras — Head of Institutional SalesMAS Markets is also excited to appoint Nicholas Chantzaras as Head of Institutional Sales. Nicholas is a proactive and results-driven leader with solid expertise in fixed income, FX, CFDs, and institutional sales. He has held senior sales leadership roles in the brokerage sector, including as Head of Sales at CPT Markets UK, where he led commercial growth and client engagement strategies for institutional and professional clients.“We are thrilled to welcome Michael, Jorge, and Nicholas to the MAS Markets team. Their combined expertise, leadership, and deep institutional experience will play a critical role as we continue to expand our global institutional offering and strengthen strategic client partnerships.” Simon Blackledge (CEO – MAS Markets)These appointments are effective immediately.________________________________________About MAS MarketsMAS Markets is a multi-asset liquidity provider offering bespoke trading solutions for institutional clients (professional traders, brokers, hedge funds, family offices and corporates).The firm was named 32nd Fastest-Growing UK Company in the Business Leader Growth 500 in 2025, and was awarded the B2B Best Institutional Forex Broker award at the 2025 Global Forex Awards - a peer-voted industry accolade reflecting its excellence in service, execution, and institutional client support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.