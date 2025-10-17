MAS Group to Showcase OTC Digital Asset Trading Solutions at iFX Expo Hong Kong 2025

MAS Group is pleased to announce its participation at the iFX Expo Hong Kong 2025, taking place at the AsiaWorld-Expo from 26–28 October 2025.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAS Group is pleased to announce its participation at the iFX Expo Hong Kong 2025, taking place at the AsiaWorld-Expo from 26–28 October 2025.With the rapid growth of digital assets across Asia, MAS Group will be highlighting its institutional-grade OTC digital asset trading and liquidity solutions, designed to meet the needs of brokers, asset managers, family offices, and professional counterparties.Operating at the intersection of traditional finance and the digital economy, MAS Group provides:>>Deep, reliable OTC digital asset liquidity across leading cryptocurrencies and stablecoins>>Secure and compliant on-/off-ramp services, enabling seamless conversion between fiat and digital assets>>Tailored execution solutions, ensuring competitive pricing, minimal slippage, and full transparency for institutional partnersThe Group’s presence at Booth 88 – a number that represents prosperity and opportunity in Chinese culture – reflects its commitment to building strong partnerships in one of the world’s most dynamic digital finance markets.“Hong Kong is emerging as a key hub for digital assets and institutional adoption. We are excited to engage with industry peers and showcase how MAS Group’s OTC trading solutions are redefining access, execution, and liquidity for digital assets.” (MAS Group)Arrange a MeetingAttendees of iFX Expo Hong Kong are invited to pre-schedule a meeting with the MAS Group team:Event Details📍 Venue: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong📅 Dates: 26–28 October 2025📌 Booth: 88________________________________________About MAS GroupMAS Group is a leading multi-division financial services organisation, comprising MAS Markets (institutional multi-asset liquidity solutions), MAS Digital (digital asset liquidity and infrastructure), and MAS Fund (alternative investments powered by AI and quantitative research).

