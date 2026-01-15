Ternary and Alvin Announce Strategic Partnership to Optimize Google Cloud and BigQuery Spend

Ternary and Alvin announce strategic partnership

Best-of-breed FinOps governance and autonomous BigQuery optimization drive predictable, measurable savings on Google Cloud

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ternary, the leading FinOps platform for Google Cloud and multi-cloud environments, today announced a strategic partnership with Alvin, the leading autonomous BigQuery optimization engine. Together, Ternary and Alvin deliver a unified approach to FinOps governance and BigQuery optimization, giving organizations a faster and more predictable path to measurable Google Cloud savings.

As organizations scale analytics pipelines and data workloads on Google Cloud, BigQuery has become one of the largest and most dynamic drivers of cloud spend. Controlling these costs requires both strong financial governance and deep operational efficiency, especially as usage expands across teams, projects, and business units.

Through this partnership, Ternary and Alvin offer the industry’s most complete Google Cloud cost management and optimization solution. Ternary provides end-to-end visibility and governance across Google Cloud and broader technology spend, while Alvin applies continuous, autonomous optimization to BigQuery workloads. Together, they enable organizations to identify cost drivers, reduce waste, and sustain savings as usage grows.

Ternary delivers deep, native visibility and controls across all Google Cloud services, including allocation, budgeting, forecasting, and anomaly detection for BigQuery. Alvin complements this foundation by continuously optimizing how BigQuery workloads run, autonomously improving query execution, pricing efficiency, and slot utilization without manual tuning.

“Ternary was built to help organizations manage Google Cloud and technology spend as a disciplined financial system of record,” said Sasha Kipervarg, Ternary CEO and co-founder. “By going to market with Alvin, we connect FinOps governance directly to BigQuery execution, giving customers a clear and practical path from insight to sustained savings.”

Alvin focuses exclusively on BigQuery efficiency, continuously analyzing query behavior and resource consumption to drive ongoing optimization at scale. This autonomous approach reduces operational burden while improving performance and cost efficiency across analytics environments.

“The partnership between Alvin and Ternary represents a shift from passive cost monitoring to active cost management,” said Dan Mashiter, Alvin co-founder. “Our autonomous optimization engine perfectly complements Ternary’s comprehensive FinOps platform, giving Google Cloud customers a seamless way to govern their entire cloud footprint while ensuring their largest BigQuery workloads are running at peak efficiency and lowest possible cost.”

Together, Ternary and Alvin deliver value across the organization. FinOps teams gain predictability and control. Data engineering and analytics teams gain performance and efficiency without added overhead. Executives gain a scalable operating model for governing analytics and cloud spend over time.

By bringing together best-of-breed FinOps governance and autonomous BigQuery optimization, Ternary and Alvin enable organizations to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and realize Google Cloud savings with greater confidence.

About Ternary

Ternary is the modern FinOps platform purpose-built to drive accountability and maximize technology spend efficiency. Designed for Finance, Engineering, and FinOps teams, Ternary delivers real-time visibility, actionable insights, and seamless collaboration to align technology investments with strategic business goals. Trusted by global enterprises and leading managed service providers, Ternary manages over $7.5 billion in multi-cloud spend and is backed by experienced investors, including Jump Capital and Fin Capital.

About Alvin

Alvin is a Google Cloud Partner and the leading autonomous optimization engine for BigQuery, designed to help organizations maximize the performance and cost-efficiency of their data workloads. By continuously analyzing queries, slot utilization, and pricing models, Alvin automatically tunes BigQuery environments in real-time, reducing costs by 30-60%. This delivers a level of efficiency unattainable through manual effort alone, allowing data teams to focus on driving business value, confident that their workloads always run at the lowest possible cost.

