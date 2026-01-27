Ternary Named a Leader in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens® for FinOps Platforms

Ternary was named a Leader in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens®.

Leading research firm recognizes Ternary for second consecutive year

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ternary, the modern FinOps platform for managing technology spend, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens® Global 2025: Multi Public Cloud Solutions, FinOps Platforms report. This marks the second consecutive year Ternary has been recognized as a Leader.

Published by Information Services Group (ISG), a global technology research and advisory firm, the 2025 report evaluated 77 FinOps solutions and ultimately selected 24 providers for inclusion in the quadrant. These providers were assessed based on portfolio attractiveness, competitive strength, and their ability to support enterprise-scale multi-cloud environments. Ternary was named one of six Leaders in the report.

Shashank Rajmane, Principal Analyst at ISG, remarked, “Ternary's solution is specifically designed as a multicloud FinOps platform that supports all major hyperscalers, offering a single source of truth based standardized reporting and deep integration, allowing for workload specific optimization.”

ISG’s report highlighted Ternary’s technical strengths across advanced cost intelligence, including anomaly detection; global and sector-specific capabilities, such as multi-currency support and the new Ternary for Public Sector offering; and a robust platform for managed service providers.

“We are proud of what our team and customers accomplished in 2025, and this recognition from ISG reflects that momentum,” said Sasha Kipervarg, CEO of Ternary and member of the FinOps Foundation Governing Board. “As FinOps becomes the operating model for managing all technology spend, organizations need deeper visibility and tighter alignment between engineering and finance. Looking ahead to 2026, we are evolving Ternary into the universal spend ledger for technology, helping organizations align spend with business outcomes at scale.”

Learn more about Ternary’s leadership recognition by accessing a complimentary copy of the ISG report at https://ternary.app/isg-names-ternary-a-leader/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.