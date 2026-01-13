Realytics Named Best Retail Insight Solution at NRF 2026 USA

AI-Powered Competitive Intelligence & Performance Analytics | Best Retail Insights Solution 2026 | Benchmark Your Brand Tony Popov, Founder & CEO, and Vinkal Chadha, Global Managing Partner & CEO APAC, at the VIP Awards ceremony in New York

Vendors in Partnership selects Realytics, an AI-powered competitive intelligence platform that helps offline retailers make faster, data-driven decisions.

This recognition validates what we’ve built — a competitive intelligence platform that gives offline businesses the same data advantage digital-native companies have long relied on.” — Tony Popov, Founder and CEO of Realytics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realytics has been named Best Retail Insight Solution at NRF 2026 in New York City. The award acknowledges Realytics’ AI-powered competitive intelligence platform, designed to help offline retailers make faster, more informed decisions across the full spectrum of market, location, brand, pricing, and customer operations.The award was presented by Vendors in Partnership, a global community that highlights breakthrough innovation in retail technology, during NRF Retail’s Big Show. The recognition reflects the growing importance of real-time, store- and location-level intelligence as retailers adapt to shifting consumer behavior and rising operating costs.“This recognition validates what we’ve built — a competitive intelligence platform that gives offline businesses the same data advantage digital-native companies have long relied on,” said Tony Popov, Founder and CEO of Realytics . “Retailers are operating in increasingly complex markets. They need intelligence that is both comprehensive and immediately actionable.”“I find it invaluable to leverage the Realytics platform as it clarifies what’s working in store and what undermines the flow of the overall customer experience. Its ability to capture end-to-end processes across the customer journey including the product quality, staff, service operations is truly unique,” said Marie Driscoll, retail expert, researcher, and one of the Top 50 NRF Voices of Retail for 2025 and 2026.About RealyticsRealytics is an AI-powered competitive intelligence platform for offline businesses. Its AI model is trained on more than 200 million outlets and 1 billion consumer profiles worldwide. The platform processes 20B+ billions of external signals — including traffic, consumer sentiment, pricing, cross-shopping behavior, and brand perception — mapped to individual store locations. This external-signal engine enables plug-and-play diagnostics and benchmarking at the store or catchment level, delivering actionable insights with no integration required.

