Realytics Recognized as NRF Europe 2025 Awards Finalist, Launches Competitive Intelligence in 4 Retail Industries

Realytics gives retailers the clarity they need — customer insights and competitor benchmarks that turn uncertainty into confident decisions.” — Tony Popov, Realytics Founder & CEO

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realytics , provider of Zero-Integration Competitive Intelligence and Performance Analytics, unveiled platform coverage across 4 major retail industries at NRF Retail’s Big Show Europe 2025 in Paris. The company reinforced its mission to help brands achieve operational excellence and sharpen marketing strategies.Offline businesses often ground their decisions in internal metrics and conventional market research. These resources are valuable, but they don’t show the full picture — how customers perceive competitors or why categories evolve. As a result, critical opportunities can be missed and blind spots remain hidden.Realytics makes market intelligence open, fast, and accessible — giving operators a clear map instead of guesswork, investors a sharper view of sector dynamics, and the industry as a whole evidence to replace instinct with confidence.Complete View of Retail PerformanceRealytics provides retailers with an integrated intelligence platform designed to deliver a clear, end-to-end view of business performance. The solution combines multiple modules that transform data into actionable strategy:Market Analytics – assess category dynamics, growth trends, and competitor strategies,Location Analytics – evaluate markets, regions, and sites to identify high-potential opportunities,Experience Analytics – pinpoint operational improvements that directly lift customer satisfaction and loyalty,Brand Analytics – reveal how customers view your brand in real time, turning insights into marketing decisions,Price Analytics – monitor pricing perception and its impact on customer choice,Product Analytics – monitor your current products, benchmark against competitors, and uncover trends that guide new product development.Together, these modules provide retailers with a comprehensive, evidence-based view of their business, enabling smarter decisions in operations, marketing, and long-term growth.With this update, Realytics now covers 4 industries: Cafés & Restaurants, Food & Grocery Retail, Apparel & Fashion, and Automotive Services. Its solutions are trusted by large international customers across Europe, North America, Asia, and North Africa.“By the end of 2025, we will expand Realytics to cover 10 industries worldwide — from consumer electronics and DIY to health & wellness, lodging, pets, and healthcare services,” said Tony Popov, Realytics Founder & CEO. “In 2026, a wrong operational or marketing bet can cost millions. Realytics gives retailers the clarity they need — customer insights and competitor benchmarks that turn uncertainty into confident decisions.”Platform for Every StakeholderRealytics is built for the entire organization: operations improve efficiency, marketing tracks brand impact, business development evaluates new locations for store openings, finance measures market dynamics and sales, and investors see performance before it affects valuations — all within an integrated view of the business.About RealyticsRealytics is an AI-powered platform for competitive intelligence and performance analytics, purpose-built for consumer businesses. Tracking over 200 million physical locations in 200+ countries and territories, Realytics delivers actionable insights on customer behavior, market shifts, and competitor performance — without setup or integration. The platform is available in 23 languages and trusted by operators worldwide to make faster, smarter decisions.Realytics is featured in Forrester’s new report, “2025 NRF Europe Innovators: Retail-Focused Tech Companies To Watch,” highlighting 25 global companies applying breakthrough technologies to transform retail.The National Retail Federation (NRF) is the world’s largest retail trade association, based in the US. Founded in 1911, it represents more than 16,000 companies across every segment of retail.

