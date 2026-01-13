DELRAY BEACH OPEN AND DELRAY DDA LAUNCH FIRST-EVER TENNIS WINDOW DÉCOR COMPETITION

Delray Beach Open Logo DDA Logo Delray Beach Tennis Center

The public will vote for the winner of the best tennis-themed storefront display in Downtown Delray starting February 1, 2026

The Delray Beach Open is our city’s most signature annual event, and Love at First Sight gives our small businesses a fun, highly visible way to be part of the excitement.” — Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray DDA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Open —an ATP 250 Tour tournament and Legends event held annually at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center—in partnership with the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA), today announced the launch of the inaugural Delray Beach Open Window Decorating Competition, Love at First Sight. The competition invites Downtown Delray Beach businesses to create tennis-themed storefront displays during the 2026 tournament, taking place February 13–22, with displays on view beginning February 1, 2026.The name Love at First Sight is inspired by tennis’ iconic “love” score and the romantic timing of the tournament around Valentine’s Day—perfectly blending the spirit of the sport with a celebration of creativity, community, and Downtown Delray Beach.The winning storefront will be selected by the public, with community voting open from February 1 through February 17. Visitors and locals are encouraged to explore Downtown Delray Beach, view the decorated windows, and cast their vote for their favorite display. The business receiving the most votes will be awarded the People’s Choice Award, presented live at center court of the Delray Beach Open on Wednesday, February 18.Inspired by the iconic Wimbledon Village window display competition, Love at First Sight brings the energy and excitement of one of Delray Beach’s signature events directly into the heart of the city’s walkable downtown.“With more than 60,000 fans attending the Delray Beach Open each year and international broadcast exposure in over 185 countries, this contest creates a unique opportunity for local businesses to showcase their creativity, attract new visitors, and celebrate one of Delray’s most beloved events,” said Adam Baron, Executive Director of the Delray Beach Open. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Delray Beach DDA to bring this new initiative to life and further connect the tournament with our downtown community.”Starting February 1, participating businesses will design tennis-themed storefront displays incorporating the tournament’s aqua-and-yellow color palette, Valentine’s Day “love” motifs, and imagery inspired by both tennis and Delray Beach—while highlighting their own products and services.“Downtown Delray Beach thrives on energy, creativity, and community—and this competition brings all three together,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray DDA. “The Delray Beach Open is our city’s most signature annual event, and Love at First Sight gives our small businesses a fun, highly visible way to be part of the excitement. Inviting the public to vote makes this a true community celebration.”Voting will take place through the DDA’s mobile-friendly digital pass, allowing voters to check in at participating locations and cast their vote. The winning business will receive cash prizes, a trophy, and the official designation of Delray Beach Open Window Display People’s Choice Champion, announced live on Stadium Court. Starting February 1, the pass will be available at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/do/delray-beach-open About the Delray Beach OpenFeaturing a Legends event and an ATP 250 Tour event in the same week at the same venue, the tournament is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 13–22, 2026 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The ATP Tour’s first North American hard-court event of the outdoor season is one of just eight ATP Tour events in the United States. The 3-day Legends event is in its 17th year. The 2026 edition of the ATP 250 event will be its 34th overall. Each year, the Delray Beach Open brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received Discover The Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament received an "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information, please visit https://www.delraybeachopen.com/ About the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, assists with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.About the ATP TOURAs a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com About the City of Delray BeachIn southeast Palm Beach County, along the Atlantic seashore, a Village by the Sea that began as an agricultural community in 1895 has become one of Florida's most popular destinations for visitors, new families and seasonal residents. The City of Delray Beach encompasses slightly over 16 square miles with a permanent population of nearly 65,000 and growing. The city’s charm continues to garner national awards. In 2017 alone the city received three awards: the “All-America City” award from the National Civic League (NCL) for literacy strides (the NCL also recognized Delray Beach in 1993 and 2001), a “Playful City USA” designation for providing 24 playgrounds for residents, and the recognition of Atlantic Avenue as one of the “10 Great American Shopping Streets” by USA Today. In 2012 during the nationally televised "Best of the Road" special, Delray Beach was chosen by Rand McNally, USA Today and the Travel Channel as the "Most Fun Small Town" in America. In 2014, USA Today named Delray as one of the "Best Atlantic Beaches in Florida."

