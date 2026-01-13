Fertility Pro EMR Introduces Fully Automated Cryopreservation Storage Billing

A Complete Fertility Software Solution

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fertility Pro, a leading electronic medical record (EMR) platform purpose-built for fertility clinics, today announced the release of a new automated cryopreservation storage billing feature. The enhancement enables clinics to automatically generate and manage recurring storage charges for cryopreserved eggs, embryos, sperm and tissues—eliminating manual processes and reducing missed or delayed billing.Cryopreservation storage is a critical but often administratively complex component of fertility care. Historically, clinics have relied on manual tracking, spreadsheets, or disconnected billing systems to manage annual or monthly storage fees. Fertility Pro’s new functionality integrates storage billing directly into the EMR, ensuring accurate, timely, and consistent billing tied to patient records.“With automated cryopreservation storage billing, clinics can significantly reduce operational friction while improving financial performance,” said John Butler, Managing Partner at Fertility Pro. “This feature was designed in close collaboration with fertility practices to address a real-world pain point—maintaining compliance and accuracy without adding staff workload.”Key capabilities include:Automated recurring billing for cryopreservation storage based on clinic-defined billing cyclesDirect linkage to patient records, specimens, and storage start datesConfigurable fee structures by specimen type and storage durationReduced revenue leakage by ensuring no storage accounts are overlookedImproved patient transparency with clear, consistent billing documentationThe new feature supports best practices in revenue cycle management while maintaining the clinical rigor and auditability required in reproductive medicine. Clinics using Fertility Pro can now manage the full lifecycle of cryopreservation—from retrieval and storage through ongoing billing.This enhancement is available immediately to Fertility Pro clients and requires no third-party billing tools.For more information or to request a demonstration, visit fertilitypro.com or contact info@fertilitypro.com.About Fertility ProFertility Pro is a comprehensive EMR and practice management platform designed exclusively for fertility clinics. The system supports clinical workflows, reporting, and financial operations with tools tailored to the unique demands of reproductive medicine.

