Fertility Pro EMR Introduces Automated CARTR Plus/BORN Reporting for Seamless Electronic Submission

A Complete Fertility Software Solution

New capability streamlines data collection, ensures compliance, and significantly reduces reporting burden for Canadian fertility clinics

We turn point-of-care data into submission-ready reports—reducing admin work, improving accuracy, and removing reporting stress”
— John Butler
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertility Pro EMR today announced a new automated CARTR Plus reporting capability that enables fertility clinics to collect, validate, and format Canadian Assisted Reproductive Technologies Register (CARTR) data directly within the EMR for electronic submission.
This enhancement eliminates the need for manual data aggregation, spreadsheet exports, and retrospective chart reviews traditionally required to complete annual CARTR Plus submissions. Fertility Pro EMR now continuously captures required clinical, laboratory, and outcome data throughout the patient journey and automatically structures it to align with CARTR Plus reporting specifications.
“CARTR Plus reporting is essential, but it has historically been time-consuming and operationally disruptive for clinics,” said John Butler, CEO at Fertility Pro EMR. “By automating data collection and formatting at the point of care, we help clinics reduce administrative overhead, improve data accuracy, and submit reports with confidence.”


Key benefits of automated CARTR Plus/BORN reporting include:

Continuous data capture: Required CARTR Plus data elements are recorded in real time during routine clinical and laboratory workflows
Automated validation: Built-in checks identify missing or inconsistent data prior to submission
CARTR Plus -ready formatting: Reports are automatically structured for electronic submission, eliminating manual rework
Reduced operational burden: Clinics save significant staff time previously spent on year-end data reconciliation
Improved data quality: Standardized data entry supports more accurate and complete national reporting

The new functionality is fully integrated into Fertility Pro EMR’s clinical, embryology, and reporting modules, ensuring that CARTR Plus requirements are met without introducing additional workflows or parallel systems.

This release reinforces Fertility Pro EMR’s commitment to supporting regulatory compliance while allowing fertility teams to remain focused on patient care rather than administrative reporting.

About Fertility Pro EMR

Fertility Pro EMR is a purpose-built electronic medical record designed exclusively for fertility clinics. The platform supports end-to-end clinical, laboratory, billing, reporting, and compliance workflows, helping practices operate more efficiently while delivering high-quality reproductive care.
For more information, visit fertilitypro.com

John Butler
Fertility Pro
support@fertilitypro.com
