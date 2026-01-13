Western Cape Education on 2025 matric pass rate

The Western Cape Class of 2025 has delivered the highest matric pass rate and bachelors pass rate ever for our province!

The matric pass rate increased from last year’s record-breaking 86.6% to 88.2%, which is the highest pass rate our province has received since the National Senior Certificate was introduced.

Our bachelor’s pass rate, a key indicator of quality matric passes, increased from 47.8% to 49.2%. This is also the highest ever for the Western Cape, and the 2nd highest in the country.

Our candidates have achieved the 2nd highest distinction rate in the country, with 13 234 candidates earning a total of 31 220 distinctions in 2025.

We top the country’s scores in the Mathematics, achieving a pass rate of 73.7% for Mathematics. Our candidates delivered the 2nd highest Physical Science pass rate in the country, at 80.6%.

Our Learners with Special Education Needs matric pass rate is 91.9%, and we have the 2nd highest bachelors pass rate for LSEN candidates in the country at 60.4%.

Incredibly, the Class of 2025 achieved this with the highest retention rate in the country at 70.0%, which is also the top retention rate our province has had since 2021. This means we have more learners with the opportunity to pass their exams and finish school on schedule, so they can start their careers and further studies.

Two of our candidates received the top awards on the national stage.

Abigail Kok, from York High School in George, is the Class of 2025’s top candidate, and the top candidate in Physical Science. This is an incredible achievement, and the 5th year in a row that the top candidate in the country is from the Western Cape. Well done Abigail!

Takunda Muchuweni, from Jan Kriel School in Kuils River, is the top LSEN candidate in South Africa! Congratulations Takunda, this is an incredibly testament to your hard work.

Congratulations to the Class of 2025 on an excellent set of results! You have been one of our hardest-working matric classes to date, and you can rightly celebrate your achievements. Your dedication to your studies has set a wonderful example for future classes of matrics.

Thank you to our matric teachers who have done an outstanding job supporting our candidates this year, working long hours to provide extra classes and individual support. We also thank our matric parents, for backing our candidates all the way, and who now get to celebrate this milestone with their children.

To the Class of 2026: the baton now passes to you, and we urge you to dedicate yourself to your studies in the way that your predecessors have. Every hour you spend on your schoolwork this year is a direct investment in your own future, and we look forward to celebrating your commitment with you next year!

Candidates can collect their results from their schools and on the WCED website from 10h00 tomorrow, 13 January 2026: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/exams

