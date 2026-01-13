Treasury on investor engagements close-out period

The National Treasury hereby announces that no investor meetings or media interviews will be conducted during the close-out period, in line with the National Treasury’s investor engagement strategy.

The close-out period will commence on Monday, 26 January 2026 and conclude Tuesday, 24 February 2026.

During this period, senior officials will be unavailable as preparations for the 2026 Budget will be underway, followed by post Budget engagements.

