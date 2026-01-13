Western Cape Mobility records reduction in weekly road fatalities

As the Western Cape ushers in the new year, the province has recorded a notable reduction in weekly road fatalities compared to the previous week.

For the period 5 to 11 January 2026, the Western Cape Mobility Department recorded a total of 11 fatal crashes resulting in 12 fatalities on Western Cape roads. This reflects a significant decrease from the 25 fatalities recorded between 29 December 2025 and 4 January 2026.

Of the 12 lives lost during the most recent reporting period, 8 were pedestrians, 2 motorcyclists and 2 drivers, highlighting the continued vulnerability of those who are most exposed on our road network.

During 5 to 11 January, Provincial Traffic Services implemented 240 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations across the province. More than 51 000 vehicles were stopped and checked, resulting in over 15 000 fines issued for a range of traffic violations related to driver behaviour and vehicle fitness. Alarmingly, 79 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, highlighting the ongoing risks posed by reckless and irresponsible driving.

The reduction in fatalities is attributed to the sustained visibility, commitment and hard work of traffic officers as holiday travel volumes begin to ease and residents return home.

Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, welcomed the improvement, while cautioning against complacency. “The reduction in fatalities over the past week is encouraging and demonstrates the impact of sustained and visible enforcement on our roads. However, the loss of 12 lives remains deeply tragic and unacceptable. Every fatality represents a family and a community left grieving, and this must continue to drive our collective commitment to road safety,” said Minister Sileku.

Chief Director Traffic Management, Maxine Bezuidenhout, reiterated the importance of responsible road use, particularly as the province prepares for the return to full productivity and the reopening of schools. “Our officers will maintain a strong presence on key routes. We urge motorists to obey the rules of the road, remain patient, and be especially mindful of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, who account for a significant portion of fatalities,” said Bezuidenhout.

While the decline in fatalities over the past week is a positive development, the Western Cape reminds all road users that one life lost is one too many. As schools reopen and daily travel patterns resume, motorists are urged to plan ahead, drive sober, wear seatbelts, respect speed limits and remain vigilant at all times.

By looking out for one another and prioritising the safety of vulnerable road users, we can prevent further loss of life and ensure that Western Cape roads are safer for all road users.

Media queries:

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Tel: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

