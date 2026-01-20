Top Rack Technology will attend RE+ Northeast and IESNA this February

RE+ Northeast Boston 2026 Booth $ 543 Intersolar San Diego 2026 Booth #3148 Top Rack Technology, Inc

Stand Out in a Tight, Market-Driven Solar Installation Market. Top Rack Delivers Value in the Post-Incentive Era.

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Rack Technology, Inc. is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting at two major renewable energy industry trade shows this February: RE+ Northeast 2026 in Boston, MA and Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) 2026 in San Diego, CA.These events offer valuable opportunities for installers, channel partners, industry professionals, and stakeholders to connect with the Top Rack Technology team, explore the latest innovations in solar mounting solutions, and discuss collaboration opportunities.RE+ Northeast 2026 will be held February 4–5, 2026, at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts. This regional event brings together clean energy professionals from across the Northeastern United States for two days of education, networking, and exhibits focused on solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and grid-edge technologies.Following that, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) 2026 will take place February 18–20, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. IESNA is one of the premier industry events in North America, drawing leading solar and energy storage innovators for three days of exhibits, technical sessions, and business development opportunities.“Top Rack Technology is committed to supporting our installation partners and industry network with hands-on collaboration and real solutions,” said Nick Gong, New Business Development Manager at Top Rack Technology. “We welcome our installation, channel, and industry partners to join us at RE+ Northeast and IESNA — let’s build relationships and shape the future of solar together.”About Top Rack Technology, Inc.Top Rack Technology is a leading provider of innovative solar mounting and racking systems designed for performance, reliability, and installer success. Headquartered in Moorestown, NJ, the company focuses on engineered solar solutions that meet rigorous quality and safety standards.

The TRT 02 Rail Base System accelerates installation, helping you deliver more projects in less time.

