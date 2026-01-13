FDCT Holds Briefing on Support Services to Facilitate Implementation of More Sci-Tech Innovation Outcomes

MACAU, January 13 - To promote the transformation and implementation of more industry-university-research sci-tech innovation outcomes, the Science and Technology Development Fund (hereinafter referred to as the “FDCT”) held a Briefing on Project Funding Schemes today (January 13). Approximately 300 representatives from local higher education institutions, science and technology associations, and technology enterprises attended the event.

In his remarks, Vincent U, President of the Administrative Committee of the FDCT, stated that the outcomes of industry-university-research collaboration in Macao are gradually becoming evident. Currently, three local technology innovation enterprises have entered the pre-listing stage and are expected to be listed on the main board of a stock exchange in 2026. The FDCT will forge ahead with the collaborative model of “Research and Development in Macao, Achievement Transformation in Hengqin” and facilitate the implementation of more sci-tech innovation outcomes through a series of support services.

During the briefing, representatives of the FDCT introduced various funding schemes and industry-university-research matching services organized around four themes: platforms, research and development, talent, and cooperative research, helping applicants gain a clearer understanding of the objectives, target beneficiaries, and key considerations of the relevant schemes and services. Representatives from the Commission Against Corruption also gave a presentation on relevant laws and regulations, providing funded institutions and personnel with deeper insights.

Supporting the Launch of More New Projects and the Implementation of More Industry-University-Research Sci-Tech Innovation Outcomes

The FDCT has established a total of six funding schemes, namely the Funding Scheme for Scientific Research Platforms, the Funding Scheme for Scientific Research and Innovation, the Funding Scheme for Enterprise Innovation and R&D, the Funding Scheme for External Science and Technology Cooperation, the Funding Scheme of Macao for Science and Technology R&D Talent, and the Science and Technology Awards Scheme. It aims to advance the parallel development of basic research, frontier research, and innovative R&D in higher education institutions and guide scientific research so that it better aligns with Macao’s emerging industries. The FDCT will also continue to optimize industry-university-research matching services, leverage an online matching platform and dedicated follow-up services to foster collaborative relationships between enterprises and higher education institutions, and support the launch of more new research projects and the implementation of more industry-university-research sci-tech innovation outcomes.

Attracting More Technology Talent to Macao

The FDCT will further leverage the role of state key laboratories and other research platforms in “attracting talent by building strong foundations.” The FDCT will actively promote international cooperation with Europe, Portuguese-speaking countries, and other regions, and increase funding for international collaborative projects. These efforts aim to attract outstanding scientific research talent from mainland China and around the world to Macao, thereby supporting its development as an international hub for high-end talent.

Listening to Views from All Sectors and Strengthening Exchange and Interaction

The briefing also included an interactive exchange to enhance the industry’s understanding of the FDCT’s work, while collecting views from all stakeholders. This will enable the FDCT to further optimize project management and provide better services.

Applications for all funding schemes will open sequentially this year. Applicants are required to complete the application procedures through the FDCT’s online funding application system. For details of the funding schemes, please visit the FDCT website (http://www.fdct.gov.mo), call 2878 8777, or email saf@fdct.gov.mo for inquiries.