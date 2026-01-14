Innovation & Monetization Summit Held in Las Vegas During CES 2026

Focusing on the Commercialization and Value Transformation of Global Innovation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the CES International Consumer Electronics Show, the Innovation & Monetization Summit was successfully held on January 7 in Las Vegas. The summit was jointly organized by the Global CSR Foundation, Master TV MCN, RWAWA, GPTDAO, and APAC WTG, convening business leaders, investors, platform operators, and innovation practitioners from China, the United States, and around the world. The primary sponsor of the summit is Faraday Future.Against the backdrop of accelerating technological change and global economic restructuring, the summit focused on how innovation can be effectively translated into commercial value. Discussions centered on the practical application of emerging technologies, business model innovation, and cross-border collaboration, with the goal of identifying actionable pathways for sustainable value creation in a globalized environment.A Pragmatic Platform for Innovation and CommercializationAs innovation continues to reshape industries, the gap between technological breakthroughs and successful market adoption remains a central challenge. The Innovation & Monetization Summit was designed as a pragmatic dialogue platform, emphasizing execution, localization, and scalability rather than abstract concepts. Participants examined how enterprises can navigate regulatory environments, capital structures, and market dynamics while turning innovation into long-term competitive advantage.The summit attracted a diverse audience, including corporate executives, founders, institutional investors, family offices, and ecosystem builders from sectors such as intelligent mobility, consumer brands, digital platforms, AI, Web3, and cross-border commerce.Distinguished Speakers and Industry InsightsThe program featured keynote presentations and panel discussions led by distinguished guests from industry and the investment community. Andrew Cherng, Chairman of Panda Express, shared insights on long-term brand development and localization strategies in the restaurant industry. Drawing on decades of operational experience, he highlighted the importance of cultural understanding, disciplined execution, and organizational resilience in building sustainable global brands.Chen Zhe, Global Partner & VP of Faraday Future (FFAI) and FF AI-Robotics Co-CEO, delivered a keynote presentation titled “FF Global EAI Industry Bridge Strategy: Expanding the U.S. Blue Ocean Market through Intelligent EVs and Embodied Intelligence Ecosystems.” His presentation explored how intelligent electric vehicles and embodied AI technologies are reshaping mobility, consumer experience, and industrial ecosystems.In addition to keynote sessions, representatives and investors from cross-border e-commerce, global brand expansion, digital marketing, and emerging platform sectors shared firsthand experiences from operating in the U.S. and international markets. These discussions provided candid perspectives on regulatory adaptation, customer acquisition, capital alignment, and organizational localization.Three Thematic Panel DiscussionsThe summit featured three panel discussions, each addressing a critical dimension of innovation and commercialization:• Long-term Development of Food and Beverage Brands Amid Technological TransformationPanelists discussed how traditional consumer sectors are responding to digitalization, automation, and shifting consumer expectations, while maintaining brand identity and operational efficiency.• Global Expansion Strategies and U.S. Localization for International EnterprisesThis session examined the realities of entering and scaling in the U.S. market, including regulatory compliance, supply chain localization, talent strategy, and brand positioning.• New Consumer and Service Models Driven by AI and Web3 TechnologiesSpeakers explored how AI, Web3, and decentralized technologies are enabling new forms of consumer engagement, service delivery, and value capture across industries.Across all sessions, panelists emphasized the importance of aligning innovation with real market needs, disciplined execution, and long-term strategy.Leadership Perspective on Sustainable ValueIn her closing remarks, Jing Zhao Cesarone, CEO of the Global CSR Foundation, emphasized that innovation should not be pursued for its own sake, but should be evaluated through the lens of long-term value creation and societal impact.She noted that while innovation cycles are accelerating, enterprises must remain grounded in fundamentals such as governance, responsibility, and sustainable growth. The summit, she stated, was intended to foster rational, pragmatic, and cross-disciplinary dialogue among leaders navigating complex global markets.Primary Sponsor: Faraday FutureAs the primary sponsor of the Summit, Faraday Future is a California-based global intelligent electric mobility company founded in 2014, dedicated to reshaping future mobility through electrification, intelligent technologies, and AI innovation. Its flagship model, the FF 91, began deliveries in 2023 and reflects the brand’s pursuit of ultra-luxury, cutting-edge technology, and high performance. FF’s second brand, FX, targets the high-volume mass market. Its first model, Super One, is positioned as a first-class EAI-MPV, with deliveries planned to begin in 2026. FF has also announced its Embodied AI Robotics business and will hold the final launch event for its first robot products on February 4, 2026.Broad Ecosystem SupportAdditional supporting organizations and companies included POST Inc., Fenglei Group, Witti Marketing Inc., Global Innovation Center, Magic Ice Cube, North America Lanzhou Noodles Group, Shenwu Technology, AI Robotics Alliance, and Purple Cloud AI. Their participation reflected the summit’s cross-sector reach and the growing convergence of technology, capital, and global markets.As a featured exchange event during CES, the Innovation & Monetization Summit facilitated meaningful dialogue and initial consensus among participants in areas such as technology cooperation, capital alignment, and international market expansion, underscoring the continued importance of practical collaboration in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

