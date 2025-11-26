Global Convergence Week Abu Dhabi Unites Global Leaders to Advance Innovation, Cultural Diplomacy, and Shared Prosperity

Co-Chairs H.E. Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi and Jing Zhao Cesarone leading Global Convergence Week Abu Dhabi 2025. H.E. Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Culture and Tourism, delivers a keynote address at Global Convergence Week Abu Dhabi 2025, highlighting culture and creativity as drivers of global collaboration and shared prosperity. Global Convergence Week Abu Dhabi 2025 brings together global leaders from business, culture, and technology to drive collaborative progress.

Global Convergence Week Abu Dhabi unites global leaders in innovation, investment, and culture to advance collaboration, shape a more prosperous shared future.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From November 17 to 20, 2025, the iconic Emirates Palace became the center of gravity for collaboration as global leaders, cultural pioneers, investors, philanthropists, technologists, and academic influencers gathered to accelerate a shared future of innovation and cooperation. Hosted by the Global CSR Foundation and Smart Solutions with strong support from GDIS, Women Empowerment Initiatives and other global partners, Global Convergence Week established Abu Dhabi as a command center of global collaboration where capital fuels inclusive growth, culture builds trust, and technology advances human progress.At a time when the world faces accelerating disruption—from geopolitical fragmentation and economic uncertainty to rapid technological shifts and climate-driven challenges—the mission of Global Convergence Week has never been more vital. This four-day global initiative served as a bridge uniting sectors and nations committed to economic development, digital transformation, and sustainable development.“When we converge not only ideas, but vision, courage, and responsibility, we unlock humanity’s most powerful force for change.” With this call to action, Jing Zhao Cesarone, Chair of Global Convergence Week and CEO of the Global CSR Foundation, welcomed global leaders to Abu Dhabi. “Global Convergence Week is where leaders unite to shape solutions together — and for all.”As H.E. Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, co-chair of Global Convergency Week and CEO of Smart Solutions, affirmed in his keynote remarks: “We are redefining global leadership through legacy, responsibility, and visionary collaboration. This is how we build prosperity that lasts.”Day One: Global Family Office Investment ForumThe Week opened with influential conversations among leading family office principals and investment strategists from across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and the United States. Key speakers included Angus Kerr, Daniel Mo, Nelson Ngan, Ajaita Shah, Umair Ahmed and Rosalind Panda, each underscoring the powerful role private capital plays in shaping global transformation through long-term value creation. Their discussions reinforced a new investment mandate prioritizing responsibility, resilience, and societal wellbeing. Jing Zhao Cesarone emphasized that family offices must now lead by example with social responsibility, ensuring investments generate not only returns but also meaningful global impact.Day Two: Global Family Office Investment RoadshowThe second day spotlighted twelve breakthrough technologies and businesses transforming the next decade of global progress. CEOs and founders from Storylines Inc., FABcTech Labs LLC, Catalxst, Coins for College, GECKO BioLab, Vital Group, HEAD-500, Pixel Canvas, Giggle, JupitorAI and HQ Technology presented advancements in artificial intelligence, Web3 digital sovereignty, regenerative biotech, cultural technology, and sustainable consumer innovation. Their groundbreaking approaches demonstrated how Abu Dhabi has become a thriving launchpad for emerging global industries.A dynamic fireside conversation between Jing Zhao Cesarone and Lara Tabet, one of Dubai’s most influential luxury business leaders, emphasized the accelerating rise of the global female economy. “Women are driving the next wave of value creation across luxury, media, culture, and emerging technologies. The global economy grows stronger when women lead.” Tabet’s insights made clear that women are increasingly operating not just as participants in the economy, but as architects of the industries shaping our future.Day Three: Global Museum & Heritage ForumThe third day demonstrated the powerful role of culture and creativity in driving international cooperation and shared prosperity. H.E. Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Culture and Tourism, participated throughout the Forum and delivered an inspiring keynote speech about how global partnerships built around culture and creativity can unlock a better future. He said that culture is one of the most powerful forces that unite humanity. When nations collaborate through creativity, we open the door to new understanding, new industries, and new opportunities. Abu Dhabi is committed to advancing cultural innovation as a global bridge — one that strengthens partnerships, inspires creative talent, and shapes a more connected and prosperous future for all.Guido Talarico, founder and CEO of Associated Medias and Inside Art, announced the Aurora Awards which honor outstanding achievements in innovation, leadership social impact and cultural excellence. Speakers from China, Italy, the United States, and the UAE introduced pioneering initiatives that integrate immersive digital storytelling, AI-powered museum innovation, and blockchain-based cultural preservation — ensuring heritage continues to connect people across borders and generations.Day Four: Women in Web3 ForumThe Week concluded with a dedicated program recognizing women shaping the ethical and inclusive future of digital transformation. AI advocates, Web3 leaders, and global NGO representatives stressed the importance of digital identity security, human-first governance, and equitable access to fast-growing decentralized economies. The Forum celebrated major progress of Women in Web 3 Forum which will expand in 2026 to Dubai, New York, and San Francisco — marking a milestone for women-led innovation in the Middle East and beyond.Speakers from AshFI AI, Arcane AI, JupitorAI.io, Storylines, and GogoGirl NGO highlighted women’s unique leadership advantages in driving resilient and ethical technological futures. Dr. Daniel Leo Garcia, the founder of Women Empowerment Initiatives, led the discussion on Women leading AI and Web 3. He also expressed strong interest in co-organizing additional women’s empowerment events in the Middle East in 2026 — including in Kuwait, Qatar, and other regional hubs — to further advance and sustain the leadership momentum established here.A New Global Convergence Era Begins: The 2025 Global Convergence Week marked a turning point in global cooperation. Its core significance lies in:• Reframing global governance through collaboration among public, private, cultural, and technology sectors,• Positioning Abu Dhabi as a global nexus for innovation, capital, culture, and future leadership,• Demonstrating that culture and technology together can build a more peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable world, and• Launching a long-term international platform where ideas, capital, and civilizations converge to shape humanity’s shared future.More than an event, Global Convergence Week has become a strategic framework for the world—uniting East and West, North and South, industry and culture, technology and humanity. It marks not an end, but a beginning: the emergence of a global innovation community committed to cooperation, responsibility, and a shared future for all.

