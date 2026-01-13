2026 WESTERN WISCONSIN RV LIQUIDATION & SUPER SHOW THIS WEEKEND

Submit Release
The 2026 Western Wisconsin RV Liquidation & Super Show will be held at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center from January 15 through January 18.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 Western Wisconsin RV Liquidation & Super Show will be held at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center from January 15 through January 18. Multiple RV dealers and camping vendors are coming together for an indoor showcase featuring over 60 campers, plus campgrounds and family-friendly camping exhibitors. The community is invited to take advantage of massive savings on new and used campers, as well as a first look at 2026 models. Attendees and their families can enjoy free admission, enter for prizes, and chat with on-site factory representatives.

The event will run from Thursday, January 15th, through Sunday, January 18th. The hours for the event are as follows:
Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Stay up-to-date by following the 2026 Western Wisconsin RV Liquidation & Super Show website and Facebook event.
Event website link https://westernwisconsinrvshow.com/
Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/share/17wkRLufRE/

Amy Dachel
Markquart RV
adachel@markquart.com

Western Wisconsin RV Liquidation & Super Show - January 15-18th 2026

