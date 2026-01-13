Concrete Waterproofing Systems Confirmed Distribution Agreement with The Flatirons Group

Concrete Waterproofing Systems The Flatirons Group

Concrete Waterproofing Systems is an international manufacturer of high-tech waterproofing products and confirms Distribution Agreement with The Flatirons Group

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concrete Waterproofing Systems is an international manufacturer and supplier of “state of the art” waterproofing products, who is committed to helping clients around the world, achieve leak-free projects. Their proven concrete waterproofing technology has passed the test of time in over 20 countries on 5 continents and all backed by a 25 year manufacturer’s warranty.They are delighted to announce the new distribution agreement with The Flatirons Group who are an established sales and marketing firm, specializing in environmentally conscious commercial and residential products for the building envelope.With decades of experience in sales, marketing, manufacturing, installation and design, their experienced team is committed to providing tailored solutions for their trusted partners.About The Flatirons GroupThe Flatirons Group is a U.S.-based sales, marketing, and technical firm specializing in the building envelope. Led by industry veterans with decades of experience across manufacturing, distribution, and contracting, the firm delivers consultative, tailored solutions for its partners.Acting as a trusted conduit among architects, designers, engineers, contractors, fabricators, and building owners, The Flatirons Group is driven by relationships and sustained by clear communication and reliable execution.Learn more about The Flatirons Group via their website here: https://www.theflatironsgroup.com About Concrete Waterproofing SystemsConcrete Waterproofing Systems ( CWS ) is an international manufacturer and supplier of “state of the art” waterproofing products, who are committed to helping clients around the world, achieve leak-free projects.CWS products waterproof concrete for critical commercial and residential constructions for the design life of the structure. Their treatment provides lifetime protection against concrete corrosion and degradation for major infrastructure projects such as wharfs, tunnels and bridges.Learn more about Concrete Waterproofing Systems via their website here: https://www.cwswaterproofing.com

