CBP to Host Global Entry Enrollment Event in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in partnership with Pensacola International Airport, will host its first Global Entry enrollment event in Pensacola. The event offers conditionally approved applicants from Northwest Florida and the Gulf Coast region a local opportunity to complete their required in-person interviews.

Event details:

• Dates: Jan. 19–23, 2026

• Location: Pensacola International Airport, 2430 Airport Blvd., Suite 224, Pensacola, FL 32504 (second-floor public conference room)

• Interview times:

o Jan. 19–21: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central

o Jan. 22–23: noon to 6 p.m. Central

“Global Entry continues to be one of CBP’s most popular Trusted Traveler programs, and demand for interviews remains high,” said Daniel Alonso, CBP senior official performing the duties of director for the Miami and Tampa field offices. “By partnering with Pensacola International Airport, we’re expanding access and making the enrollment process more convenient for travelers throughout North Florida and surrounding states.”

New in 2025: Applicants under 18 do not pay the $120 application fee if a parent or legal guardian is already a member or is applying at the same time.

Conditionally approved applicants must schedule an interview through their Trusted Traveler Programs account by selecting “Pensacola International Airport” or “Florida locations.” Applicants should bring all required documents, including a valid passport, photo identification and proof of residency.

To access the interview location, enter through the main terminal doors and proceed to the second-floor conference area. Airport signage and customer service staff will be available to assist.

Walk-ins may be accommodated if space permits.

Applicants who miss this event may use CBP’s Enrollment on Arrival process to complete their interviews at participating airports upon returning from abroad.

Global Entry, part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler programs, provides expedited screening for pre-approved members, enhances security and facilitates legitimate trade and travel. Global Entry has more than 10 million members and is available at land, air and seaports of entry into the United States, as well as at preclearance locations worldwide.

Successful Global Entry applicants also receive TSA PreCheck benefits.

All Trusted Traveler program applicants must be pre-approved, undergo thorough background checks and complete an in-person interview.

CBP’s border security mission at ports of entry is carried out by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo, searching for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive pests and other items that could harm the American public, U.S. businesses and national security.

For more information, visit www.cbp.gov.

Follow the senior official performing the duties of the director of CBP’s Miami and Tampa field offices on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) at @DFOFlorida, and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram at @cbpfieldops.

