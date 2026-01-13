Submit Release
UPDATE: Royalton Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 26B2000182

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Stacia Geno                    

STATION: VSP Royalton Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 12, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fish Hill Rd, Randolph, VT

INCIDENT: Missing person

 

NAME: Beverly Marois

AGE: 88

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: UPDATE: 1-12-25 / 2214: Beverly has been located safely.

 

 

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Fynn

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

802-234-9933

 

From: Geno, Stacia via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, January 12, 2026 6:39 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Royalton Barracks / Missing Person

 

