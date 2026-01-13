UPDATE: Royalton Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26B2000182

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Stacia Geno

STATION: VSP Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 12, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fish Hill Rd, Randolph, VT

INCIDENT: Missing person

NAME: Beverly Marois

AGE: 88

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: UPDATE: 1-12-25 / 2214: Beverly has been located safely.

stacia.geno@vermont.gov