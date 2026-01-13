UPDATE: Royalton Barracks / Missing Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 26B2000182
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Stacia Geno
STATION: VSP Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 12, 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fish Hill Rd, Randolph, VT
INCIDENT: Missing person
NAME: Beverly Marois
AGE: 88
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: UPDATE: 1-12-25 / 2214: Beverly has been located safely.
Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Fynn
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
802-234-9933
On 1/12/26 at approximately 3:30 pm Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person, Beverly Marois. A family member last saw Beverly at 2:30 pm on Fish Hill Rd. in the Town of Randolph. Beverly is believed to be operating a 2013 grey Toyota Rav4 with Vermont registration DLD623. Beverly’s direction of travel and destination is unknown.
Anyone with information on Beverly’s whereabouts or who has information that could assist investigators should call the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
