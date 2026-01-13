Submit Release
CMS issues RFI on effort to revamp Medicare claims system 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has released a request for information seeking input on replacing its Medicare claims processing system with a real-time, cloud-based platform. Under the program, called ClaimsCore, CMS is seeking vendors already capable of supporting more than 2 million active members on a single production instance and processing more than 100,000 claims per day. CMS said the program would provide faster, more transparent claims, strengthen fraud protection and provide near real-time explanations of benefits, among other improvements. 
 

