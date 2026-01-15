LAND Moto Goes Off-Road With New District ADV

The new LAND Moto District ADV The new LAND Moto District ADV The new LAND Moto District ADV

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- • LAND Moto District ADV is engineered for off-road performance• All-new electric drivetrain provides more power and efficiency• Off-road and on-road capabilities provided by new long-travel suspension and lace-spoke wheels• Premium components including a new full-color TFT dashboard and new bodywork round out highlights of District ADVLAND Moto, makers of the lightest highway-legal electric motorcycle in America, today unveiled its first-ever off-road product – the Land Moto District ADV."The LAND Moto District is already the lightest, most powerful, and least-expensive motorcycle in its class, delivering incredible value with the largest-in-class battery and longest-in-class range,” said Scott Colosimo, CEO, LAND Moto. “With the debut of the District ADV, we're redefining what it means to ride an American-made motorcycle. With new parts completely changing the bike from the ground up, we're not only cementing our position as the best electric motorcycle under $15,000, but we’re also leveling up and offering riders the best electric motorcycle riding experience, bar none."The new District ADV combines the District's simplicity and minimalism with throwback rally raid-style aesthetics and a lightweight maneuverability that is unmatched in today's market. The District ADV is fully street legal and ready for on and off-road adventures thanks to new, fully adjustable long-travel suspension and lace-spoke wheels, creating a true dual-sport machine.Visually, the District ADV stands apart from its stablemates with new functional and stylish front and rear bodywork, unique front lighting signature, more aggressive trail-and-desert-oriented wheels and tires, and unique fully adjustable high-travel off-road suspension. Additional highlights include a new, full-color TFT display that provides a high level of clarity and contrast in any riding situation.The District ADV continues with the lightweight tradition of LAND Moto, bringing the instant torque and infinite variability of mid-drive interior permanent magnet electric propulsion to the growing adventure motorcycle market in a lightweight 240-pound ready-to-ride package. An all-new electric powertrain with integrated gear reduction box, providing more power, more torque, and more efficiency than ever before*. This new powertrain provides more speed, more acceleration, and more range.LAND Enduro Evolution MotorThe freshly redesigned LAND Enduro Evolution drivetrain features a new internal permanent magnet motor with integrated gear reduction box, allowing it to produce more speed, power, torque, and efficiency than ever. With 345nm of torque on tap, this is the most aggressive motor LAND has ever produced. The Enduro Evolution motor improves what is already the most efficient electric motorcycle in its class with more torque and efficiency across the entire rev range. With all-new motor controls, this drivetrain will allow a LAND District even more miles of range. The Enduro Evolution now integrates regenerative braking, reverse, and more.LAND X Spoke WheelsExternal spoked motorcycle wheels are better for off-road and rough terrain because their flexible, multi-point design absorbs impacts by bending and flexing, preventing catastrophic breaks possible with rigid cast aluminum wheels. LAND X Spoke tubeless wheels offer superior durability, easier long-term repair (replacing individual spokes), and classic style. These features make them ideal for adventure and dirt riding.Unlike traditional spoked wheels, LAND X Spoke wheels are truly tubeless. By using crossover spokes that don’t protrude into the tire cavity, you won’t need any extra maintenance, seals, tape, or glue. X Spoke wheels have fewer failure points and won’t leave its riders with a surprise flat.LAND Moto District ADV Ascent EditionJust twenty limited-production ADV Ascent Edition models will be built on a first-come-first-served basis. Separating this premium model from its standard production siblings is custom lightweight and attractive forged-carbon Aeromax bodywork, with gold anodized finish LAND X Spoke wheels. Ascent Edition models will also receive an improved "Super District" tune, providing a 13% boost in maximum torque, improved throttle mapping, and more aggressive regenerative braking.Pre-orders for the 2026 LAND Moto District ADV are open now with a $100 deposit ($500 for Ascent Edition). Pre-order customers will receive first-in-line access to the hottest electric motorcycle of 2026, as well as access to a $1,000 early rider rebate**. The first 20 District ADV models will be built as limited production Ascent Edition models, which will ship Q1 2026, just in time for the spring riding season, with an MSRP of $12,700. Series production ADV models have an expected ship date later in Q2, with an MSRP of $11,200.Contact your local LAND Moto dealer or visit landmoto.io for more information.*2025-spec LAND Moto District powertrain produces 23 horsepower and 230 ft-lbs. of torque at peak, and up to 120 miles of city riding range when equipped with optional 5.5kWh (nominal) LAND Energy Core battery pack. More information regarding 2026 powertrain output and efficiency will be released closer to the vehicle's date of sale.**Early rider rebate will be provided to pre-order customers who create eligible online video reviews of their motorcycle. Contact brad@land.email for more information and eligibility requirements.For a full image gallery of LAND Moto's 2026 models, including the District ADV, please click here.About LAND MotoFounded in 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio, LAND is revolutionizing electric mobility through American-made, design-forward electric motorcycles and portable power solutions. With over 50 years of combined experience, LAND’s team designs, engineers, and hand-builds all products under one roof, ensuring unmatched quality and innovation in every vehicle.Media contact:media@land.email

