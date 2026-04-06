Preorders Open for Ready to Rock, the story of RTR Vehicles by Founder Vaughn Gittin Jr.

Formula Drift legend, offroad racing champion and founder of RTR Vehicles Vaughn Gittin Jr. authors the story of the brand.

I hope this book inspires and conveys that living your passion, and following your own compass of fun is the key to achieving your dreams.” — Vaughn Gittin, Jr.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preorders are open now for the adrenaline-pumping book Ready To Rock: Dreams, Passion and “Cool Sh*t Wins” – The Story of RTR Vehicles, written by two-time Formula Drift champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. with longtime automotive journalist Mike Spinelli. The story follows Gittin Jr. from his unlikely path as U.S. drifting pioneer to RTR founder and the man that many have called “The next Carroll Shelby.” Preorders are open now exclusively on CarraraBooks.com , with wide release to follow.Over more than 200 pages, Ready To Rock outlines Gittin Jr.’s path from learning to drift in industrial parks to becoming the face of a groundbreaking racing program — both on-track and off-road. Details include building his winning mindset, the secret ethos that fuels every legendary RTR project, and the strategy that led to RTR versions of the Mustang and Bronco produced in partnership with Ford on their factory production lines.“Building RTR Vehicles with passionate like-minded people for the past 20 years has been a dream come true,” said Gittin Jr. “I hope this book inspires and conveys that living your passion, and following your own compass of fun is the key to achieving your dreams — and also that ‘cool shit wins’ when it comes to making tough decisions about growing that passion into a business.”The book features exclusive interviews with professional drivers Chris Forsberg and Joey Logano, as well as Ford CEO Jim Farley and others. The foreword is written by Grammy Award-winning singer and RTR friend and customer T-Pain. Images are provided by decorated automotive photographer Larry Chen and others. Release is scheduled for Summer 2026.Two editions of Ready to Rock are available now to preorder: The Standard Edition ($54.99) is a premium hardcover book with inspiring stories and photography presented in trademark RTR style. The Limited Edition ($124.99) is a collector’s item signed by the author, limited to 1,000 copies, in a unique black cover.“We wanted to excite people about a truly magnetic personality in the motorsports world, and invite them inside his mind and creative process,” said Spinelli. “That was easy to do with Vaughn. His public persona is based on talent and an infectious personality, and this was an opportunity to showcase his incredibly sharp vision and business acumen as well.”Ready to Rock is an ode to today’s generation of car culture. Each book is produced on high-quality art paper. It comes in 9.0x11.5 dimensions to perfectly display hundreds of photos — many of them never-before-seen.“Vaughn Gittin Jr. and RTR Vehicles are one of a kind in today’s automotive landscape,” said Ryan ZumMallen, founder and president of Carrara Media. “Ready to Rock is about conquering all obstacles to make your automotive dreams come true. The passion and inspiration that pushed Gittin Jr. to build the iconic RTR brand is sure to resonate with any modern enthusiast.”The book highlights RTR builds that became some of the most iconic vehicles of today’s automotive generation, including the Hoonicorn, the Mach-E 1400 and El Bandito. Ready To Rock also details the Ford Mustang RTR and Ford Bronco RTR, available soon at Ford dealerships nationwide.“Writing this book has been an incredible reflection of how we got to this moment and I am very excited about where RTR Vehicles will go in the next 20 years,” said Gittin Jr.Promotion for Ready to Rock will include in-person activations such as car shows and author signings across the U.S. Follow @carrarabooks and @rtrvehicles for more information.ABOUT RTR VEHICLES:Founded by motorsports champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. in 2009, RTR Vehicles is a multifaceted business that designs, engineers and manufactures a line of automotive enthusiast products including OEM+ vehicles based on Ford Motor Company products including the Mustang RTR and Bronco RTR. The company also markets performance aftermarket products for off-road and street/track for Mustang, Bronco, F-150, Ranger, Bronco and Mustang Mach-E along with a successful line of apparel, car care products, accessories and entertainment licensing. RTR also operates and competes in Formula Drift and SCORE and Ultra 4 off-road racing teams; Gittin currently drives the #25 Monster Energy Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5-RD for Ford Performance. RTR Vehicles is based in Concord, North Carolina.ABOUT CARRARA MEDIA:Founded in 2019, Carrara Media is an automotive book publisher featuring fiction, nonfiction and coffee table books from innovative writers and photographers. Home to bestsellers like Life At Shutter Speed and Cult of GT-R, plus recent releases Your Mom Races Rally and Vochos Unidos, its titles are carried in the Petersen Automotive Museum and other car culture hotspots across the country. Learn more at CarraraBooks.com.

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