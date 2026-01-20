Experience a table-style tea ceremony at Park Hotel Tokyo

A table tea ceremony performed in the 25th floor atrium. A unqiue blend of art and Japanese culture. A moment to enjoy the beautiful gestures of the tea ceremony. During a guest-exclusive private table tea ceremony, guests can try pouring their own matcha. After the demonstration, guests can receive a cup of matcha. Experience the spirit of once-in-a-lifetime encounters.

Enjoy Japanese culture that stimulates all the senses in an extraordinary space while surrounded by art

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 400 works of art, Park Hotel Tokyo is more than just a place to stay, it’s an artistic adventure. In order to further deepen cultural immersion, the hotel offers the opportunity to experience a traditional Japanese tea ceremony in a modern way for guests, and for those looking to learn more about Japanese tea ceremonies, they also offer a “private table-style tea ceremony” exclusively for guests. The ceremonies are conducted in English, so people from all over the world can enjoy them.

Tea ceremonies were established as a key part of Japanese culture in the 16th century by Sen no Rikyu, based on the principles of harmony, respect, purity and, tranquility, and is about more than just enjoying a cup of tea, but is about harmony, respect, and cherishing heartfelt exchanges with guests in the spirit of once-in-a-lifetime encounters. As symbolized by Sen no Rikyu's words, "May the summer be as cool as possible, and the winter be as warm as possible," these tea ceremonies are meant to calm the mind and can be enjoyed with each season.

The performance is held on the 25th floor of the Park Hotel Tokyo, surrounded by modern art, creating an extraordinary space where guests can experience the spirit of Japanese tea ceremonies. This is not an ordinary tea ceremony, as hanging scrolls and flower arrangements are replaced with over 400 works of modern art. The performance is conducted in English, allowing people from all over the world to experience Japanese culture, and has received high praise from foreign guests.

For guests seeking an even deeper understanding and experience of tea ceremonies, there is a private lesson exclusively for guests. Participants learned about the history of Japanese tea ceremonies and sweets, and after a demonstration, guests can try pouring matcha themselves, experiencing first-hand the spirit of Japanese tea ceremonies in a peaceful environment.

- Table Tea Ceremony Performance and Matcha Experience

・Time: Every Wednesday/First and Third Saturday at 11:00 A.M., 45 min. *Limited Availability

・Location: Hotel 25F Atrium

・Price: Free (limited to guests only)

・Details: Tea-serving, matcha and sweets set *limited quantities available

・Instructor: Yoko Hoshino, Anna Clair, others

- Private Table Tea Ceremony for Guests

・Details: Learn about the history of tea ceremonies and Japanese sweets, tea serving demonstration

・Date: On request *In principle, reservations must be made 30 days in advance

・Time: 10:00 A.M., 3:00 P.M.

・Duration: About 1 hour

・Number of Participants: 1 – 4

・Language: English

・Location: 31F Gallery Room

・Price: from ¥15,000 per person (including tax)

・URL: https://parkhoteltokyo.com/experience-art/table-tea-ceremony/

- Instructor introductions

・Yoko Hoshino:

Manager of the table tea ceremony school “Sarasa,” Yoko worked as a cabin attendant for a Japanese airline on both domestic and international routes for 12 years after graduating from university. Following her departure from the airline, she began working as a table tea ceremony instructor. In addition to private lessons, instructor training, and consulting, she also gives lectures at Miss and Mrs. contests, collaborates with artists on events, and serves tea at solo exhibitions. Believing that "tea ceremonies can help you live a beautiful life," she uses her own experiences to provide hospitable and familial tea ceremonies. She is a mother of two children.

・Anna Clair:

Anna is a model and tea ceremony practitioner. While working as a model for advertisements and magazines, she also practices tea ceremonies as “Sōan Nagae” and serves as the head of the Urasenke tea ceremony school, Shunkaan, in order to share the charm of the tea ceremonies she began practicing with her Canadian mother as a child. As a certified instructor of the Tsubaki no Kai table-style tea ceremony, she practices tea ceremonies that are not tied to a specific location, lowering the barrier of entry that comes with tea ceremonies in a Japanese-style room. She is currently promoting new forms of tea ceremonies, including collaborations with various experts. She is also qualified in kimono dressing and is the creator of the accessory brand "Yu-en by Anna Clair," which pairs well with both kimono and Western clothing.

・Mai Umeda:

Mai is a senior instructor at the table-style tea ceremony school "Tsubaki no Kai."

After graduating from the Faculty of Registered Dietetics at an Australian university, she worked for eight years at a domestic food manufacturer, developing menus and teaching cooking classes. Her husband's long battle with illness and her own poor health made her realize the importance of not only focusing on food, but also on balancing the mind. She discovered table-style tea ceremonies while pursuing the concept of a “truly comfortable life.”

Based on the concept of "balancing the mind and body with tea and opening up your life," she teaches tea ceremonies, which balances both body and mind, to customers both in Japan and abroad, holding lessons both in person and online.

・Nakako Amano:

Nakako is a certified instructor at the table-style tea ceremony school "Tsubaki no Kai." After graduating from university in the United States, she worked as a registered nurse there for 10 years. She began working as a tea ceremony instructor with the aim of helping more people, both in Japan and abroad, become familiar with the tea ceremonies.

