Manhattan Book Awards Recognized as a Top Book Awards Program for Self-Published Authors

Manhattan Book Awards

Recognized by Markets Herald and Ritz Herald, the Manhattan Book Awards delivers rolling, year-round recognition for self-published authors.

Our goal was to build an awards program that actually serves authors in real time.” — J.J. Hebert, spokesperson for the Manhattan Book Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Manhattan Book Awards , a year-round literary recognition program celebrating independently published authors, has been recognized by leading media outlets Markets Herald and The Ritz Herald as one of the top book awards programs for self-published authors.Operated by Manhattan Book Group , the Manhattan Book Awards was created to provide authors with timely, credible recognition without long submission windows or delayed announcement cycles. Winners are announced on a rolling basis throughout the year, enabling authors to immediately leverage award honors for marketing, promotion, and professional credibility.Markets Herald and The Ritz Herald both cited the program’s accessibility, transparent evaluation process, and author-first structure as distinguishing factors within the independent publishing landscape. Unlike traditional awards constrained by rigid deadlines, the Manhattan Book Awards offers flexible entry options and expedited review pathways aligned with the realities of modern publishing.“Our goal was to build an awards program that actually serves authors in real time,” said J.J. Hebert, owner of Manhattan Book Group and spokesperson for the Manhattan Book Awards. “Independent authors don’t benefit from waiting six months or a year to find out if their work has been recognized. This acknowledgment from Market Herald and Ritz Herald reinforces that we’re delivering something meaningful, credible, and relevant to today’s publishing ecosystem.”The Manhattan Book Awards honors excellence across multiple genres and achievement levels. Award recipients receive official digital certificates, professional award seals, and promotional recognition suitable for book covers, websites, press materials, and advertising campaigns.More information about the Manhattan Book Awards can be found atAbout Manhattan Book GroupManhattan Book Group is a New York-based hybrid publishing company recognized as a leading force in independent publishing. The company has been cited by USA Today as a top hybrid publisher, known for combining professional publishing standards with author-centric transparency and flexibility. Manhattan Book Group operates multiple author services and recognition programs, including the Manhattan Book Awards, which provides year-round literary honors for self-published and independent authors worldwide. To learn more about Manhattan Book Group, visit

