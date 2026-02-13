Manhattan Book Group Announces Gold Win for 'An Undetermined Cause of Death' in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ An Undetermined Cause of Death: Sailing Mystery Book 3 ” by Julia Shovein has been awarded Gold in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Gold honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.About the Book:Known for her nautically inspired mystery series, Shovein once again immerses audiences in a world of suspense, romance, and high-seas intrigue in “An Undetermined Cause of Death: Sailing Mystery Book 3.”This newest installment follows amateur sleuth Georgiana as she unravels the secrets behind the mysterious death of her marina neighbor’s brother, Jamie. From jealousies among a rock band to enigmatic connections involving a strangled body and a gem-filled necklace, Georgiana’s investigation is filled with unexpected twists and unseen dangers. Meanwhile, her blossoming yet tumultuous romance with the injured CEO of a security company adds another layer of fiery emotion, leading her to face personal growth and heartfelt revelations.“…refill the gimbaled kerosene cabin lamps—you’ll be burning the midnight oil with this one.”—Cap’n Fatty Goodlander, Cruising World MagazineThe first book in Shovein’s series, “Murder on the Squid Row Run,” introduces Georgiana Quilter just as her life is looking up. Having just landed a dream job as an oboist with a major orchestra, she sets off on a sailing adventure while posing as a friend’s significant other. Things go sideways when she falls in love with the phony boyfriend, a dead body dressed as a crew members appears, and a child goes missing.Book 2, “A Disappearance at the Marina,” picks up Georgiana’s story in the aftermath of the first book. She lost the oboist job, the boyfriend is dead, and her troubles keep stacking up. Tasked with getting a widow’s signature for her harbor master employer, she instead finds that the woman has gone missing – and deduces that the murder next door is related.Across these fun, exciting novels, Shovein’s wit, humor, and love for all things nautical is readily apparent. Seamlessly blending suspense, romance, and mystery into a heartfelt depiction of maritime life, helmed by the dynamic Georgiana Quilter, the Sailing Mystery series keeps readers engaged page after page.Learn more at www.juliashovein.com About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

