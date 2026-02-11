The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth Wins 2026 Indies Today Award for Best Urban Fantasy

The Breaking of Time - Indies Today Awards Winner, Best Urban Fantasy

Indies Today Awards honors J.J. Hebert’s genre-bending novel for its bold mythology, cinematic pacing, and fresh take on modern fantasy.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed urban fantasy novel The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert has been named 2026 Best Urban Fantasy by the Indies Today Awards . The honor recognizes standout independent titles that demonstrate originality, storytelling strength, and genre-defining impact.The full list of winners can be viewed here:Blending contemporary settings with ancient mysticism, The Breaking of Time introduces readers to the Arvynth—an ancient order of immortal time sorcerers devoted to the godlike entity known as The Silence, who believe stillness is purity and seek to erase all noise, life, and emotion. The novel’s layered mythology, cinematic pacing, and philosophical undertones have drawn praise from readers who gravitate toward high-stakes urban fantasy with emotional depth.“I’m honored to see The Breaking of Time recognized by the Indies Today Awards,” said author J.J. Hebert. “This story explores the tension between movement and stillness, life and silence — and to see it resonate with both readers and award panels is incredibly meaningful.”The Indies Today Awards spotlight exceptional independent books across multiple genres each year, highlighting authors who push creative boundaries while maintaining professional storytelling standards. Winning titles are selected for their narrative craft, originality, and overall reader impact.Since its release, The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth has continued to build momentum within the urban fantasy community, establishing the foundation for an expanding series and a deeper exploration into the mythology of the Arvynth and their chilling devotion to The Silence. The book is available at Amazon and other fine retailers worldwide.About J.J. HebertJ.J. Hebert is a USA Today bestselling author and founder of MindStir Media. Known for blending high-concept themes with accessible storytelling, Hebert writes across genres including fantasy, thriller, and inspirational fiction.

