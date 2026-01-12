Super Bowl LX: What General Aviation Pilots Need to Know

WASHINGTON – General aviation pilots flying in the San Francisco Bay Area from Feb. 4-10, 2026, must be aware of temporary flight restrictions, follow special air traffic procedures, and comply with additional operational requirements that will be in effect for Super Bowl LX.

The FAA will issue a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) later in January about the procedures for the game and specific arrival and departure route requirements.

Information about San Francisco-area airports and airspace is available on the FAA’s Super Bowl webpage, which will be regularly updated as additional information becomes available.

Special air traffic procedures to minimize delays and ensure safety will be in effect for the following airports:

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Oakland International Airport (OAK)

San Jose International Airport (SJC)

Hayward Executive Airport (HWD)

Livermore Municipal Airport (LVK)

Moffett Federal Airfield (NUQ)

Napa County Airport (APC)

Buchannon Field Airport (CCR)

Monterey Regional Airport (MRY)

Salinas Municipal Airport (SNS)

Palo Alto Airport (PAO)

San Carlos Airport (SQL)

Reid Hillview Airport (RHV)

Stockton Metro Airport (SCK)

Watsonville Municipal Airport (WVI)

Hollister Municipal Airport (CVH)

Half Moon Bay Airport (HAF)

A reservation program to facilitate aircraft parking will be in effect from Feb. 4 through Feb. 9. Pilots should contact the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at their airport to obtain reservations and additional information.

Pilots can familiarize themselves with a number of San Francisco-area airports through the FAA’s From the Flight Deck video series. These videos show actual runway approach and airport taxiway footage, combined with diagrams and visual graphics to identify hot spots and other safety-sensitive items.

Special Event TFR for Super Bowl Sunday – February 8, 2026

The FAA will publish a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for Super Bowl LX centered on Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The FAA expects the TFR will be active from 2:30 – 8:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, Feb. 8. The TFR will have a 30-nautical-mile outer ring and a more restrictive 10-nautical-mile inner core.

The game will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time.

The TFR will not affect regularly scheduled commercial flights in and out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Oakland International Airport (OAK) or San Jose International Airport (SJC). Emergency medical, public safety and military aircraft may enter the TFR in coordination with air traffic control.

Super Bowl LX also is a No Drone Zone. As a designated National Security Special Event, additional unmanned aircraft restrictions will be in place before, during, and after the game.

The FAA will post the full text and graphic depiction of the Super Bowl LX TFR here later in January.