The Fruit People Partners with Evertreen to Support Global Reforestation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fruit People has officially partnered with Evertreen, taking a meaningful step toward restoring forests, protecting biodiversity, and contributing to healthier ecosystems worldwide. Known for supplying high-quality fresh produce to workplaces and organisations, the company is now extending its commitment to wellbeing from people to the planet.


From Nourishing People to Nurturing the Earth

For years, The Fruit People has focused on delivering fresh, nutritious fruit to energise teams and promote healthier lifestyles. Today, the company brings that same spirit of care to the environment by supporting reforestation initiatives that absorb CO₂, enhance biodiversity, and support local communities.


A Transparent, Measurable Commitment

Through Evertreen’s satellite monitoring and GPS-based tracking, every tree planted by The Fruit People is fully traceable. Partners and clients can follow the growth of the company’s forest and witness the long-term positive impact of their contribution.


Growing Positive Impact Together

“We believe sustainability should be a natural extension of how we do business,” says The Fruit People team. “Partnering with Evertreen allows us to turn our values into tangible action and contribute to a greener, healthier future.”

Evertreen proudly welcomes The Fruit People into its network of environmentally conscious partners. This collaboration stands as a testament to a shared mission: planting seeds of change today to build a better tomorrow.

