Innovation Saskatchewan Invests Nearly $2.2 Million to Accelerate Tech in Key Industries

Innovation Saskatchewan is investing $2.197 million in nine industry-led research and development projects through the Saskatchewan Advantage Innovation Fund (SAIF) and Agtech Growth Fund (AGF).

These programs help early-stage tech companies reduce risk and accelerate commercialization of game-changing technologies in agriculture, mining, energy, manufacturing and processing, and health care.

"Saskatchewan innovators are solving big challenges with bold ideas and transforming key industries," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "SAIF and AGF provide the early support needed to ensure made-in-Saskatchewan technologies reach new markets, driving growth and prosperity for years to come."

2025 SAIF and AGF Funding Recipients:

Kinemek : AI-enabled mine inspection system integrating radar, light detection and photo sensors to improve safety ( $450,000, SAIF ).

These projects reflect the depth of Saskatchewan's tech sector and the role provincial programs play in advancing practical, real-world solutions.

The announcement took place at the Innovation Saskatchewan Research and Technology (R+T) Park in Regina and featured Greenwave Innovations, a 2024 and 2021 SAIF recipient. Since launching Greensense, its AI-powered energy and asset management platform, the company has continued to grow by helping organizations reduce energy waste and operating costs.

"Through the support provided by the SAIF program, Greenwave has been able to significantly enhance and accelerate the development of Greensense," Greenwave Innovations President and CEO Dean Clark said. "Heading into 2026, we are very well positioned to execute on our geographical expansion plans as we deploy our industry-leading energy management technology within buildings across Canada and beyond. Greenwave wishes the nine new recipients great success as we continue to grow the thriving entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem here in Saskatchewan!"

SAIF and AGF Impacts

Since 2018, SAIF has committed over $17.3 million in 66 projects. These investments have generated:

$55.3 million in private investment.

in private investment. $8.9 million in federal investment.

in federal investment. $106 million in post-project investment.

in post-project investment. A 271 per cent return on investment.

Since launching in 2020 AGF has invested over $5.3 million in 28 projects, resulting in:

$22.4 million in private investment.

in private investment. $3.2 million in federal investment.

in federal investment. $41.4 million post-project investment.

post-project investment. A 376 per cent return on investment.

