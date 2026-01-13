Applications Now Open for the Doubled Community Rink Affordability Grant

CANADA, January 13 - Released on January 12, 2026

Applications for the 2025-26 Community Rink Affordability Grant, are now open and run until February 27, 2026.

Starting this year, the Government of Saskatchewan has doubled the program funding to $5,000 per rink, investing over $3.2 million annually.

"The doubling of the Community Rink Affordability Grant marks yet another commitment our government has delivered on," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "These rinks are very important to Saskatchewan communities. Whether it is sporting events or recreational activities, our local rinks are a place where people of all ages come together. Increasing this grant to $5,000 per rink provides these vital community hubs with more options and more support."

This popular program which helps offset the costs of operating indoor skating and curling rinks in Saskatchewan is available to urban and rural municipalities, First Nations communities, Canadian Forces Bases, schools and registered non-profit groups. The grant is administered by the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA) on behalf of government.

"Doubling the Community Rink Affordability Grant funding will make a big difference," SPRA President Darcy McLeod said. "These recreation spaces are critical to the health, wellbeing and vibrancy of Saskatchewan communities and the increased amount is a positive step toward realizing their true connection to our quality of life."

There were 376 facilities (576 ice surfaces in total) that benefited from the program last year. Full guidelines along with the online grant application are available on the SPRA website.

The SPRA is a provincial non-profit dedicated to connecting, educating and inspiring parks and recreation providers to create a Saskatchewan where all people experience a better quality of life through parks and recreation, with its core operations funded by Sask Lotteries.

