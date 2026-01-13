USNS Added to Kentucky’s Approved K-3 Numeracy Screening List

Sample USNS student interview with kindergartners.

Kentucky school districts may adopt Forefront Education’s Universal Screeners for Number Sense (USNS) to meet state early numeracy requirements for 2026-27.

We’re honored to see USNS recognized as an option for Kentucky districts. Early numeracy is foundational, and screening tools should provide meaningful information that informs instruction.” — David Woodward

LAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forefront Education announced that its Universal Screeners for Number Sense (USNS) have been included on the Kentucky Department of Education’s list of recommended K-3 early numeracy screening assessments for the 2026-27 school year.Kentucky districts are required to adopt a state-recommended numeracy screener as part of the Kentucky Department of Education’s Numeracy Counts initiative. The inclusion of USNS provides districts with an additional formative option designed to surface students’ mathematical thinking and support instructional decision-making in early grades.The Universal Screeners for Number Sense are research-based assessments that provide insight into how students reason about numbers, rather than simply whether they can produce correct answers. The assessments include an interview-based component and are designed to be instructionally useful, helping educators identify patterns in student understanding and determine next instructional steps.“We’re honored to see USNS recognized as a recommended option for Kentucky districts,” said David Woodward, founder of Forefront Education. “Early numeracy is foundational, and screening tools should provide meaningful, trustworthy information that informs instruction and leads to improved outcomes.”Forefront Education partners with districts across the United States to support early mathematics assessment, professional learning, and data-informed instruction. The company’s assessments are used by educators to strengthen number sense, guide intervention, and support multi-tiered systems of support.More information about Kentucky’s approved numeracy screening assessments is available on the Kentucky Center for Mathematics website

Overview of the Universal Screeners for Number Sense (USNS)

