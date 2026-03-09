USNS Selected as Approved Early Numeracy Screener Under Indiana’s Updated Numeracy Act

Elementary students explore mathematical ideas using hands-on manipulatives during a classroom learning activity.

Indiana schools may adopt Forefront Education’s Universal Screeners for Number Sense (USNS) to meet early numeracy screening requirements beginning in 2026-27.

Early numeracy is foundational, and we know the Universal Screeners for Number Sense provide meaningful, trustworthy information that help educators focus efforts and improve outcomes.” — David Woodward

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forefront Education announced that its Universal Screeners for Number Sense (USNS) have been selected as a preferred early numeracy screening assessment for Indiana’s updated Numeracy Act (House Bill 1634).Beginning in the 2026-27 school year, Indiana law requires schools to administer an early numeracy screener to students in Kindergarten through Grade 2 and provide targeted support for students who are not meeting grade-level expectations in mathematics.The USNS provide Indiana schools with a developmentally appropriate screening option that provides insight into how students reason with numbers. The assessments include an interview-based component and are instructionally useful, helping educators identify patterns in student understanding and determine next instructional steps.“We’re honored to see the USNS assessments listed as a preferred option for Indiana schools, and look forward to engaging with educators across Indiana,” said David Woodward, founder of Forefront Education. “Early numeracy is foundational, and we know the USNS provide meaningful, trustworthy information that help educators focus efforts and improve outcomes.” Forefront Education partners with districts across the United States to support assessment, professional learning, and data-informed instruction. The company’s Universal Screeners for Number Sense (USNS) assessments are used by educators to strengthen number sense, guide intervention, and support multi-tiered systems of support.More information about Indiana’s mathematics legislation and universal screener requirements is available on the Indiana Department of Education website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.