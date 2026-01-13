Tower Partners Appoints Matt Haskey as Managing Director

Matt Haskey

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tower Partners , a leading private investment bank and advisory firm serving the middle market, announced that Matt Haskey has joined the firm as Managing Director, bringing more than 25 years of experience advising and raising capital for growth-oriented companies across the consumer and business services sectors.Known for building trusted relationships with management teams, Haskey has an intuitive ability to quickly assess business models, competitive advantages, and long-term growth potential. Over the course of his career, he has helped clients raise more than $8 billion through public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity transactions.As Managing Director at Tower Partners, Haskey will focus on facilitating the firm’s continued growth, executing transactions, and applying his experience to help clients effectively position their business platforms, translate financial performance into compelling narratives, and articulate clear paths to future growth.“We welcome Matt to the team and can’t think of a better way to begin a new year,” says Ervin Terwilliger, Founder and CEO of Tower Partners. “As we continue to scale the firm and support an increasing number of clients, Matt’s experience, judgment, and ability to help management teams tell their stories will be instrumental in helping us achieve our 2026 goals.”Most recently, Mr. Haskey worked as a consultant with Altea Active, a rapidly growing Canadian health and wellness platform featuring large-format fitness clubs in major metropolitan markets. Since opening its first location in 2019, Altea Active has expanded to five clubs across four major Canadian cities, serving more than 30,000 members and generating in excess of $75 million in annual revenue.Mr. Haskey began his investment banking career at Deutsche Bank Alex. Brown in 1998 and spent the next 18 years advising consumer and business services companies alongside the same core team, later at CIBC World Markets and Oppenheimer. During this time, he worked with more than 100 leading growth companies, including Under Armour, Bare Escentuals, Citi Trends, Five Below, Hanna Andersson, Savers, Williams Scotsman, and Central Garden & Pet, among others.Mr. Haskey holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Science from The Ohio State University. Outside of work, he serves as Treasurer on the Board of Trustees of St. John’s Parish Day School in Ellicott City, Maryland.About Tower PartnersHeadquartered in Columbia, MD, Tower Partners is a premier private investment bank servicing the lower middle market. Tower’s team has completed engagements with more than $20 billion in transaction value. Tower specializes in providing Wall Street level investment banking to main street, with a focus on family, founder, and entrepreneurial-led businesses. The company has offices in Columbia, MD, Baltimore, MD, New York, NY, and Connecticut. For more information about Tower Partners and its services, visit: www.towerpartners.com

