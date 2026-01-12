Dennis Stottlemyer named Environmental Advocate

Page Content

C​harleston, W.Va. – Dennis Stottlemyer has been officially appointed as Environmental Advocate for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP). He brings nearly 30 years of experience in environmental remediation and regulation to the role.





After earning his bachelor’s degree in Environmental Protection from West Virginia University, Dennis began his career in environmental consulting in 1996, conducting environmental assessments, remediation projects, and permit application preparation for clients in various private development sectors. Since joining WVDEP, Dennis has supported agency programs in permitting and remedial actions through outreach and collaboration with local governments, state and federal agencies, non-profits, and the public. In 2010, he transitioned to the Office of the Environmental Advocate, where he has helped citizens navigate the agency’s regulatory framework and ensured their concerns are directed to the appropriate staff. Dennis was named Deputy Environmental Advocate in 2018 and helped oversee the Youth Environmental Program (YEP) and the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) during his tenure.





A veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the West Virginia Army National Guard, Dennis approaches this role with a strong focus on public service and collaborative problem-solving.



