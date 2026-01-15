Modak Successfully Completes SOC 2 Recertification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Security and Trust

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modak, the family-focused financial platform helping parents and kids build real-world money skills together, today announced it has successfully completed its SOC 2 recertification, reaffirming the company’s commitment to operating at a high standard of security, availability, and operational integrity.

While SOC 2 compliance is not typically required for fintech companies of Modak’s size, Modak voluntarily pursued and maintained the certification to ensure it continues to meet rigorous expectations around data protection and system reliability.

“At Modak, trust is foundational to everything we build,” said Madhu Yalamarthi, CEO and co-founder of Modak. “Families choose Modak to help their kids learn money skills in a safe and responsible environment. Maintaining SOC 2 compliance is one of the ways we hold ourselves accountable to that trust — even when it’s not required.”

Ongoing Validation of Strong Security Practices

SOC 2 is an independent, third-party assessment that evaluates how organizations safeguard customer data and manage systems related to security, availability, and confidentiality. Successful recertification confirms that Modak’s internal controls and processes continue to meet these standards over time.

The recertification process reviews how Modak designs, implements, and monitors safeguards across its platform — including access management, system monitoring, incident response procedures, and risk management practices — to ensure sensitive information is handled responsibly and systems remain reliable.

Built Into How Modak Operates

Rather than approaching security as a one-time milestone, Modak has embedded strong security and operational practices into its day-to-day workflows across engineering, operations, and leadership.

“SOC 2 recertification reflects the way our engineering team builds every day — with security, reliability, and accountability baked into the process,” said Henry Canastero, Head of Engineering at Modak. “It’s not a checkbox exercise. It’s about continuously validating that our systems and practices hold up as we grow.”

Going Beyond What’s Required

Many early-stage fintech companies wait to pursue formal security certifications until required by customers or partners. Modak chose a different path, investing early in security controls and maintaining them through ongoing evaluation.

“This recertification is a result of consistent effort across the company,” Canastero added. “It reflects collaboration between engineering, operations, compliance, and leadership, all working toward the same goal of protecting families’ data.”

Security as a Foundation for Growth

As Modak continues to expand its platform and introduce new features for families, security remains a core pillar of its growth strategy. SOC 2 recertification provides assurance that Modak’s systems and processes can scale responsibly without compromising safeguards.

“We think about security as something that grows with the company,” said Yalamarthi. “As we build new experiences for families, we’re committed to doing so with the same discipline and care that earned this recertification.”

A Commitment to Families

For parents trusting Modak with their family’s financial activity and personal information, SOC 2 recertification serves as an additional signal that the company prioritizes transparency, responsibility, and long-term trust.

By maintaining strong security practices — even when not mandated — Modak aims to provide families with confidence that their data is handled thoughtfully and securely.

