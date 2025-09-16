Modak Partners with 12-Year-Old Racer Jaxon Burnett to Inspire Kids to Dream Big

Jaxon Burnett

Family banking app Modak teams up with rising racer Jaxon Burnett to inspire kids to build confidence and chase their dreams.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modak, the family banking and financial literacy platform with its Visa® debit card for kids and teens issued by Legend Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, is proud to announce its partnership with Jaxon Burnett Racing, supporting 12-year-old driver Jaxon Ruiz Burnett as he pursues his passion for motorsports.

Originally from Seattle, Washington, Jaxon relocated to the Charlotte and Atlanta areas to further his racing career. With nearly six years of racing experience, he has already competed in the NASCAR Youth Series and INEX Bandolero Series. Today, he races in the INEX Legend Car Series, where he recently celebrated numerous victories, including a major win at EchoPark Speedway (Formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway).

Jaxon’s journey is defined by dedication, resilience, and a drive to keep learning—values that align closely with Modak’s mission of helping kids build confidence, develop good habits, and pursue their dreams. Beyond the track, Jaxon also serves as a STEM ambassador for Synergy Speedlab, inspiring kids to explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math.

As part of the partnership, Jaxon will proudly represent Modak at races and community events across the country. This includes his upcoming appearance in the fan zone at the NASCAR race at New Hampshire Speedway, September 18–21, where he will connect with families and share his story of chasing big goals at a young age.

“At Modak, our dream is to help kids become their best selves and achieve their dreams,” said Madhu Yalamarthi, CEO & Co-Founder of Modak. “That starts with building a strong financial foundation. When kids understand money, develop good financial habits, and feel supported, they gain the confidence to pursue any goal—whether that’s racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway, exploring STEM, or building something entirely new. Jaxon is living proof of what’s possible when ambition and support come together, and we’re proud to stand behind him.”

For Modak, the partnership is not about visibility or promotion but about values alignment. Jaxon represents the qualities that Modak hopes to nurture in every child: ambition, responsibility, and the courage to chase dreams. Supporting him is one way Modak can demonstrate its belief that strong financial skills are not just about money—they’re about unlocking potential.

“I’m thrilled to have Modak as a partner,” said Jaxon Burnett. “They’re not just supporting my racing—they’re showing kids like me that if you work hard and keep learning, you can make your dreams real. I can’t wait to represent what Modak stands for and inspire other kids who are dreaming big.”

About Modak

Modak is a financial platform designed to help families raise financially smart, independent kids and teens. With tools like automated allowances that mimic real-world paychecks, spend tracking, savings goals, and real-time parent notifications, Modak empowers youth to build financial confidence from a young age — all through a safe, family-focused banking experience.

Modak’s vision is simple but powerful: to help kids become their best selves by developing strong financial foundations and good habits early in life. With financial confidence, kids gain the freedom and courage to pursue their dreams—on the track, in school, or wherever their passions take them.

Founded by Madhu Yalamarthi (Stanford MBA and MS; Arjay Miller Scholar), Modak is supported with $19 million USD in funding from Notable Capital, Nazca, Monashees, and 25 other leading venture capitalists and angel investors. Learn more at www.modakmakers.com.

About Jaxon Burnett Racing

Jaxon Ruiz Burnett is a 12-year-old youth motorsports driver competing in the INEX Legend Car Series. With nearly six years of racing experience, wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and his role as a STEM ambassador, Jaxon is inspiring the next generation to pursue their passions both on and off the track.

About Legend Bank

Legend Bank, N.A. is a Texas-based community bank with 14 locations throughout North Texas and total assets of over $1.1 billion. Legend Bank has proudly served its communities as a trusted bank for over 134 years and remains focused on their mission to enrich the lives of their stakeholders by providing Legendary financial services and resources. Additionally, Legend Bank brings its community-first mindset into modern financial services with their robust infrastructure, supporting fintechs, software companies, and more with their embedded banking solutions. Find out more at www.integratelegend.bank.

